Central Coast VNA & Hospice Strengthens Access to Certified Skilled Nursing and Palliative Care in Monterey, CA

Central Coast VNA & Hospice Central Coast VNA & Hospice

Trusted nonprofit provides expert in-home care through licensed professionals, improving patient dignity and quality of life across Monterey County.

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Coast VNA & Hospice , a respected nonprofit healthcare provider with over 74 years of service, is expanding its skilled nursing and palliative care programs to meet growing local needs. By delivering high-quality, in-home care throughout Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and South Santa Clara counties, VNA empowers patients to maintain their dignity while receiving medical support in the comfort of their homes.Through a team of certified and compassionate professionals, including Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Medical Social Workers, and Chaplains, Central Coast VNA & Hospice provides comprehensive, individualized care tailored to the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of each patient.Enhanced services include:• Skilled nursing care for medically complex, homebound patients• Expert pain and symptom management at home• Advance care planning and goals-of-care consultations• Palliative services delivered in both private residences and assisted living facilities• Interdisciplinary team approach including therapy and personal care support“Our mission has always been about more than just healthcare, it’s about delivering hope, dignity, and clarity during some of life’s most challenging times,” said Jane Russo, CEO of Central Coast VNA & Hospice. “By bringing expert care directly into the home, we help patients and families navigate illness with confidence and compassion.”VNA’s palliative care services are uniquely suited for patients experiencing recurrent hospitalizations or managing serious, life-limiting conditions. The care model works in tandem with ongoing treatments while focusing on quality of life and symptom relief. As the only local provider offering a full Continuum of Care, from skilled nursing to hospice, VNA ensures seamless transitions and consistent, coordinated care.In 2024 alone, thousands of families across the Central Coast relied on VNA for trusted support and expert care. Their fully staffed care teams are available 24/7, delivering responsive, professional services when and where families need them most.With national trends pointing to a rising demand for home-based medical services, Central Coast VNA & Hospice remains a crucial pillar in the regional healthcare landscape. According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, patient preference continues to shift toward receiving care at home, a priority VNA is proud to fulfill.For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact:Central Coast VNA & HospicePhone: 831-372-6668Email: vnainfo@ccvna.comWebsite: https://ccvna.com Address: 5 Lower Ragsdale Dr., Monterey, CA 93940Central Coast VNA & Hospice is a nonprofit healthcare provider serving Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and South Santa Clara counties. For over 74 years, VNA has delivered expert in-home skilled nursing, palliative, and hospice care, with a mission to support patients and families with compassion and dignity.

