SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE ANNOUNCES 11 NEW CHAPTERS

Volunteers from communities across the U.S. convened in Lehi, Utah for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter leadership training, June 20-21, 2025. Chapter leaders participate in a hands-on bed building workshop during the summer chapter training, held June 20-21, 2025, in Lehi, Utah. Chapter trainees deliver, assemble and put bedding on childrens’ beds during the in-person delivery session at the summer chapter training, held June 20-21, 2025, in Lehi, Utah.

MISSION TO END CHILD BEDLESSNESS CONTINUES TO GROW

I discovered Sleep in Heavenly Peace through a bed build and it was just an overwhelming feeling knowing there's that many children on the waiting list who don't have a bed so close to home.” — Hannah Valentine, SHP - GA, Bryan County chapter president

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading national non-profit organization dedicated to building beds for children in need, announces eleven new chapters and eight existing chapters with new leadership positions. The quarterly chapter training, held June 20-21 in Lehi, Utah, brought together dedicated volunteers committed to ensuring no child sleeps on the floor in their communities.With more than 150,000 kids currently waiting for beds nationwide, this expansion of new chapters is critical to reaching underserved communities and sustaining SHP's mission to end child bedlessness. The training provided chapter leadership and core team members with the skills and knowledge needed to successfully lead their local non-profit efforts."These new SHP team members bring tremendous passion for our cause," said Amy Andrew, Director of Training at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "Their leadership will help us reach even more children who deserve the comfort and dignity of having their own bed."The Need for Quality SleepAn estimated three percent of children in the United States lack a bed, often sleeping on a hard floor, couch, air mattress or crowded with other family members. A good night's sleep is fundamental for a child's healthy development, impacting everything from physical growth to cognitive function and emotional well-being.SHP: Empowering Volunteers to Make a DifferenceSHP chapters are powered by passionate volunteers, including Presidents, Vice Presidents and Core Teams. These leaders undergo a two-day immersive training program that equips them with the necessary skills to manage their local non-profit effectively. The chapter training covers leadership and management, development and fundraising, marketing strategies, and bed-building expertise.“I discovered Sleep in Heavenly Peace through a bed-building activity and it was just an overwhelming feeling knowing there's that many children on the waiting list who don't have a bed so close to home—I just could not sleep that night,” said Hannah Valentine, SHP - GA, Bryan County chapter president, in a video posted on Facebook . “The Rotary Club and the Kiwanis Club of Richmond Hill are partnering to form the Bryan County chapter, and with the help of our community, we can't wait to change these children's lives and give them a good place to sleep.”New ChaptersWith over 360 chapters and growing, SHP continues to fulfill its mission to ensure every child has a safe and comfortable bed to call their own. The following new chapters will be based in and serve these communities:Bryan County, Georgia• Waycross, Georgia• Eureka, Missouri• Lebanon, Missouri• Pike County, Mississippi• Clayton, North Carolina• Crawford/Wyandot, Ohio• Belton, Texas• Van, Texas• Puget Sound S., Washington• Iowa County, WisconsinExisting Chapters with New LeadershipThese existing chapters are celebrating new leadership, hubs and core team members:Phoenix/Downtown, ArizonaSioux City, IowaPortage, IndianaOwensboro, KentuckyMontgomery Village, MarylandPine City, MinnesotaWhite Bear Lake, MinnesotaHouston N, TexasLearn about volunteering, donating, or starting a chapter in your community and bringing a good night's sleep to a child near you at: shpbeds.org/start AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org ###

Our Why – Stories From Chapter Training

