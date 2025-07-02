Tilson Homes Announces Launch of Joint Venture Wagon Hill Home Loans

Tilson Homes is proud to announce the launch of Wagon Hill Home Loans, a new mortgage company formed in partnership with mortgage lender OneTrust Home Loans.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tilson Homes, a trusted Texas-based home builder specializing in rural on-your-lot construction, is proud to announce the launch of Wagon Hill Home Loans, a new mortgage company formed in partnership with national mortgage lender OneTrust Home Loans. This joint venture was created with one goal in mind: to provide Tilson customers with a seamless, personalized, and well-informed lending experience as they build their dream home.

“At Tilson Homes, we know that financing is a vital part of the homebuying journey,” said Eric Alarid, Senior Vice President of Business Development. “By forming Wagon Hill Home Loans with OneTrust, we’re creating an integrated lending experience that puts our customers first, from initial approval through closing.”

With over 90 years of experience building homes across Texas, Tilson Homes understands the unique needs of families building on their own land. The launch of Wagon Hill ensures that financing those homes is just as thoughtful, reliable, and tailored to the customer.

Tilson selected OneTrust Home Loans as a partner for this venture due to their national scale, strong reputation, and proven expertise in scattered site construction lending. OneTrust is one of the few lenders in the country with the infrastructure and knowledge to support Tilson’s rural customer base, making them a natural choice.

Wagon Hill Home Loans will provide Tilson customers with access to a wide array of loan programs and the advantage of working with a lender who fully understands the unique challenges of rural construction. Key benefits include early engagement between sales and lending teams, tailored mortgage solutions, prioritized communication and service exclusive to Tilson customers, and improved visibility and coordination across the lending and building process.

“Our partnership with OneTrust means we now have deeper insight into the financing process, allowing us to better support our customers throughout their entire homebuilding journey,” added Eric Alarid.

Wagon Hill Home Loans represents a new chapter in Tilson’s continued commitment to quality, service, and innovation. By aligning the lending and construction experience, Tilson is making it even easier for Texans to bring their dream homes to life.

About Tilson Homes

Founded in 1932, Tilson Homes is a fourth-generation, family-owned homebuilder with a proud legacy of constructing custom homes on customers’ land across Texas. Dedicated to making the home-building process straightforward and enjoyable, Tilson Homes is known for its unrivaled expertise, flexible floor plans, and transparent pricing. With locations serving urban and rural areas alike, including Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Waco, Dallas, and Fort Worth, the company combines tradition with innovation to deliver high-quality, personalized homes. Guided by a commitment to trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction, Tilson Homes has become a trusted partner in creating meaningful family spaces for over 90 years. For more information on Tilson Homes, visit www.TilsonHomes.com or follow @tilsonhomes on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.



