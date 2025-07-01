Jang-Hyun goes global with 1:1 online math platform K-Math Live, targeting to build an integrated education solution

Jang-Hyun Kim, CEO of Jang-Hyun Inc. K-MATH LIVE Poster

- Jang-Hyun’s online math tutoring platform, ‘K-Math Live’, is gaining popularity globally.

ANYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edtech startup Jang-Hyun Inc. (CEO Jang-Hyun Kim), based at the Digital Content Comp[any Growth Support Center , has announced that its 1:1 online math tutoring platform, ‘ K-Math Live ,’ is receiving strong interest from the global market, particularly among children of overseas Korean expatriates.Founded in 2020, Jang-Hyun built its foundation on CEO Kim’s over 20 years of experience running offline academies in Anyang and Pyeongchon. With the rise in demand for online education during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company responded by offering high-quality online content tailored to the needs of students, parents, and guardians, emerging as a disruptive force in the education industry.‘K-Math Live’ offers customized educational services tailored to Korean students living abroad, particularly the children of expatriates. The platform focuses on elementary to high school students temporarily residing overseas and offers a Korean-style mathematics curriculum.Many students attending international schools abroad experience an education system vastly different from Korea’s. Upon returning home, they often face challenges adapting to local academic standards, especially in mathematics, where lower instructional quality abroad results in a significant drop in achievement.Jang-Hyun addresses this gap through ‘K-Math Live’, strategically targeting this niche market and expanding its online education business.Unlike traditional online education platforms that often struggle with student engagement, ‘K-Math Live’ offers real-time one-on-one tutoring. The program begins by thoroughly assessing each student’s learning tendencies, then matches them with instructors best suited to their needs to maximize learning outcomes.The company’s headquarters in Korea closely manage textbook selection, curriculum pacing, and class operations. It also provides daily learning progress reports to parents, ensuring transparent feedback and addressing the common shortcomings of online learning.Thanks to its long-standing experience in offline education and refined operational process, Jang-Hyun’s K-Math Live is recognized as distinct from other internet-based lecture or tutoring services. The platform now serves students in 53 cities across 26 countries and has successfully established a stable foothold in the global market.To support its growth, Jang-Hyun is expanding its pool of instructors and improving system features to enhance user convenience. The company also plans to diversify its offerings by adding other core subjects beyond mathematics.“K-Math Live provides high-quality services, including personalized instruction, near real-time feedback, and detailed parent consultations,” said CEO Jang Hyun Kim. “We are actively exploring solutions to overcome logistical challenges, including hiring qualified Korean professionals residing abroad.”He added, “By organizing subject-specific expert teams, we aim to deliver broader, more competitive education services, ultimately growing our platform into a comprehensive online learning solution for Korean students living overseas.”Jang-Hyun is currently a tenant at the Digital Contents Growth Support Center, established by the Ministry of Science and ICT and operated by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) and the Next-Generation Convergence Contents Industry Association. The company continues to receive tailored support programs to help expand its services.

