Modneycare targets global market with HEROJOB, an AI hiring platform for middle-aged job seekers

“Connecting candidates to interviews in five minutes: Leading the way in AI-based job matching for seniors.”

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modneycare Corp. (CEO Minchan Park ) is gaining attention in domestic and international aging-friendly markets with its AI-based solution addressing job challenges for the middle-aged and senior population.Founded by CEO Minchan Park based on his firsthand experience running eldercare facilities, Modneycare initially developed communication platforms for care centers and personalized shopping services for seniors. Recognizing the severity of reemployment issues for older adults, the company launched its AI-powered job matching platform, HEROJOB HEROJOB is Korea’s only ultra-simple AI-based job search service tailored for people in their 40s to 70s. With just a brief questionnaire and profile input, users receive job recommendations and interview connections within five minutes. The UI/UX is optimized for those unfamiliar with digital tools, and resume-writing support is available upon request.Services for business clients are also expanding. Targeting senior-friendly industries, such as SMEs, care facilities, and security companies, HEROJOB provides candidate recommendations and hiring reports, helping to reduce HR costs and improve recruitment outcomes. The platform is also entering the B2G space through partnerships with public institutions and local governments.HEROJOB’s core strengths lie in its AI-driven recommendation algorithm, which considers user experience, health, and preferences, as well as in its hiring outcome reports tailored for employers. It operates both online and via phone or offline channels to improve accessibility for digitally underserved groups. The platform is also built with global scalability in mind.Modneycare is already seeing results in global markets. The company is conducting PoC (Proof of Concept) projects in China and Vietnam through MOUs with Weihai Yiguang Electronic and SHINAN VINA. It is in discussions with partners in Japan and Europe. With Japan and China facing rapid aging trends, these regions are seen as prime markets for HEROJOB.Government-supported technology development is progressing steadily. HEROJOB was selected for an R&D project by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, which is helping enhance its AI recommendation features. In addition, Modneycare recently signed an MOU with Kakao to co-develop digital education content for middle-aged users.Headquartered in Pangyo, Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, Modneycare benefits from its location in Korea’s IT and platform hub. This provides the company with access to top development talent, robust tech networks, and proximity to major corporations and government agencies. In partnership with the City of Seongnam, the company is expanding its demonstration infrastructure and aims to make Pangyo a core base for both HEROJOB’s policy integration and global business.CEO Minchan Park stated, “HEROJOB is not just a job search tool but a digital welfare infrastructure enabling older adults to stay economically active in an aging society,” and added, “We will continue to expand our technology and partnerships to establish HEROJOB as a key solution in the global aging-friendly industry.”Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

