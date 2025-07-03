SlapBak Drops the Mic with 'It’s Only America' — The Protest Anthem of a Generation

We can live all together,” lands like a mantra. “That’s the point,” Harris says. “We’re not all going to live the same way, but we can still care about each other’s well-being.” — Jara Harris

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a cultural moment where shouting often replaces listening and ideology overshadows empathy, SlapBak frontman Jara Harris is making noise for all the right reasons. The band’s powerful new single, “It’s Only America,” drops July 4 on Erika Digital Records—and will be available free for the entire month of July. Timed for Independence Day, the release is more than a song—it’s a soulful rally cry, a hard-grooving protest, and a heartfelt plea for unity in an age of deep division.“I wrote it back in 2019 after hearing people at political rallies shouting to ‘send them back,’” Harris recalls, referencing the chants targeting four congresswomen of color. “It made me think—what does loving your country really mean?” For Harris, patriotism isn’t blind allegiance—it’s courage, accountability, and care for the community. That message pulses through every beat of “It’s Only America”—a gritty, emotionally raw track born from frustration, reflection, and ultimately, love.Sonically, the track hits with SlapBak’s signature edge—funk-drenched, soul-soaked, and powered by real instrumentation. It’s not a ballad, even though the spirit may have started in that space. “It’s a beautiful song in essence,” Harris says, “but I didn’t want it to come out soft. I wanted it to have some bite. Real drums, real dynamics, no fluff.”Harris recorded most of the track himself—guitars, synth bass, real bass, drums, vocals—building it layer by layer with precision and purpose. But it was a spontaneous collaboration that gave the track spark. “I thought a girl’s voice might work better than my falsetto on the high part, so I reached out to Alexxa, my daughter’s friend. She has this airiness to her tone that really brought it to life.” His daughter, Jaz, also sings background vocals on the track—her first time ever in a recording booth. “She had no experience, but her voice added this pure, honest layer. That gave the whole track soul.”The song’s refrain, “We can live all together,” lands like a mantra. “That’s the point,” Harris says. “We’re not all going to live the same way, but we can still care about each other’s well-being.” He didn’t aim to write a political song—it simply flowed from the weight of the moment.The title came instantly. “There was this wave of performative patriotism—red, white, and blue outfits, flag hugging, chest thumping. I just thought: It’s only America. We can love it and still want to make it better.”That honest complexity is reflected in the band itself. SlapBak is more than a funk group—it’s a living portrait of American diversity. With members who are Black, white, mixed, Puerto Rican, Hawaiian, male, female, young, and older, the band embodies the very message it sings. “We definitely don’t all see the world the same way politically or culturally,” Harris says, “but we love and respect each other. That’s what makes the music stronger.”Formed in Southern California and known for their ferocious live energy, SlapBak is what happens when you blend Sly Stone, Parliament, and Rage Against the Machine. The band has toured with legends like Bootsy Collins, Chaka Khan, and George Clinton, always pushing the boundaries of funk with grit, groove, and purpose. Now managed by Randy Jackson, they’re entering a new era—packed shows, growing audiences, and a revitalized sense of mission.“It’s Only America” is the lead single off their upcoming album, Funk Lives Matter—a title that signals the unapologetic power and urgency of what’s to come. More high-voltage anthems are on the way, including “Futurevoid”, which deepens the conversation with even more fire.Another track, “More Than a Groove,” was created with even greater spiritual focus—and that’s why it stands apart. Not included on the album, the single will be released separately. “It was made with deeper intention,” Harris explains. “It’s something you feel in your chest. It needed to live on its own.”🎧 “It’s Only America” drops July 4 exclusively on www.erikadigitalrecords.com — and is free for the entire month of July.🎵 “More Than a Groove” coming soon.Follow SlapBak for updates, music, and tour dates:📸 Instagram: @slapbakofficial 📺 YouTube: SlapBak on YouTube With “It’s Only America,” SlapBak isn’t asking you to pick a side.They’re asking you to listen, move, and feel. The funk is alive. The message is clear. And the movement is just getting started.

