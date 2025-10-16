SLAPBAK BRINGS THE 'R&B AND FUNK REVUE' TO GARDEN AMP

The legendary funk collective SlapBak is set to light up Garden Amp on Saturday, October 18th with an electrifying showcase titled “R&B and Funk Revue”

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A High-Energy Celebration of James Brown, Prince, Chaka Khan, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Adele & MoreThe legendary funk collective SlapBak is set to light up Garden Amp on Saturday, October 18th with an electrifying showcase titled “R&B and Funk Revue.” Known for their explosive live performances and undeniable groove, SlapBak will deliver a night that honors the timeless sounds of icons like James Brown, Prince, Chaka Khan, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Adele, and more.This one-night-only event promises to be a true cross-generational celebration, blending the roots of classic funk and soul with modern R&B and pop influences. From hard-hitting rhythms to smooth ballads, the revue is designed to bring every age group to the dance floor.“We want everyone to feel the music – from the first James Brown beat to the latest Bruno Mars hit,” says Jara Harris, lead singer of SlapBak. “This show is for everyone: every generation, every music lover. Come ready to dance, sing, and celebrate with us.”With a career spanning collaborations, international tours, and recognition as torchbearers of modern funk, SlapBak has been hailed as one of the tightest funk units since the days of Parliament-Funkadelic. Their reputation for turning every stage into a high-voltage party makes this Garden Amp performance a must-see event.Event Details:📅 Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025📍 Venue: Garden Amp – Garden Grove, CA🎶 Show: R&B and Funk Revue👥 All Ages WelcomeDon’t miss this chance to experience the ultimate fusion of funk, R&B, and soul – performed by one of the genre’s most dynamic bands. It’s music for every generation and a party you won’t forget.Follow SlapBak on Instagram YouTube , and their official website for tour dates, updates, and the full Funk Lives Matter album release.

Check out SlapBak New Single FUTUREVOID

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.