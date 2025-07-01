Private Jet Flight Prices Increased 1.1% In Q2 According To Private Jet Card Comparisons

An analysis of private jet pricing of over 80 private jet charter and fractional companies found average hourly rate continued to increase in the latest quarter

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jet card hourly rates increased by 1.1% at the end of the second quarter of 2025 compared to the end of the first quarter, according to the latest private jet charter pricing analysis by Private Jet Card Comparisons The average hourly rate, at $11,273, was 2.9% higher year-over-year compared to 2024.Pricing was based on North American jet card programs, which offer guaranteed availability and fixed or capped hourly rates.Private Jet Card Comparisons is a consumer buyer's guide to jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership programs.It tracks over 80 private jet flight providers and more than 500 program options, comparing them by over 65 factors, including hourly prices.The hourly pricing includes fuel surcharges and the 7.5% Federal Excise Tax.After declining in 2023 from their peak in 2022, when private jet flying hit record levels, prices have been slowly increasing."Private jet flight providers are facing increased costs in terms of salaries for pilots and maintenance technicians. Staffing issues at maintenance facilities and lingering supply chain issues also mean it is taking more time for aircraft to get repaired and back in the skies, earning revenue," says Doug Gollan, Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons, adding, "More and more companies are discounting via special promotional offers."Gollan says the promotional discounting is often done on a customer-by-customer basis.He adds, "Most jet cards that guarantee rates only charge customers for the time they are flying in the aircraft, so they are not paying for repositioning flights; that's at the expense of the flight provider. If you are flying on routes where there is a lot of private jet activity at each end, meaning fewer and shorter repositioning legs, you are in a better position to negotiate beyond the published rates."The average hourly jet card rate by aircraft category at the end of Q2 2025 was:- Turboprops at $6,584 per hour- Very Light Jets at $7,604 per hour- Light Jets at $8,344 per hour- Midsize Jets at $9,818 per hour- Super Midsize Jets at $12,467 per hour- Large Cabin Jets at $15,168 per hour- Ultra Long-Haul Jets at $19,028 per hourThe Private Jet Card Comparisons analysis found an average of 35.6 peak days, in line with the 35.4 average at the end of Q1.Year-over-year peak days, which often carry surcharges and longer booking and cancellation windows, were down 23.3%."Jet cards are popular with consumers because they are easy to use," Gollan says, adding, "Once you find a program that matches your needs, booking is as easy as a phone call, text, or a few keystrokes on your mobile phone."Gollan says the biggest mistake consumers make is not comparing the rules and policies of providers, which impact how and when they can use their memberships, where they can fly, how many passengers they can bring, as well as extra costs for WiFi, deicing, and restrictions on pets.About PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONSPrivate Jet Card Comparisons is the go-to subscription-based consumer buyer's guide for navigating private aviation programs, including on-demand charters, jet sharing, jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. The platform offers over 500 program options from 80+ providers, featuring a database of 40,000+ data points that were updated more than 150 times in 2024 and 100 times in 2025. Subscribers can compare programs using 65+ variables, receive access to the industry's only QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING tool, and request DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Reports to ﬁnd the best ﬁt for their unique ﬂying needs. For more information, visit Private Jet Card Comparisons.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.