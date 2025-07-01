Submit Release
STATEMENT FROM SID MILLER COMMENDING THE SENATE FOR ADVANCING BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL

“I commend Vice President JD Vance and the coalition of Senators who supported the Big Beautiful Bill, a transformative law that brings meaningful improvements to American agriculture and working families nationwide. This legislation contains essential provisions that aid Texas farmers and ranchers, secure our food supply, and boost rural economies. It also makes historic investments to revitalize domestic production, reduce bureaucratic red tape, and restore economic opportunities in often-overlooked communities.

Now, it’s time for the U.S. House of Representatives to finalize this effort. I encourage House members to once again approve this landmark bill. This is about defending the people who keep America moving. For the future of American agriculture and our economic strength, let’s finish the job.”

