DXD CAPITAL BREAKS GROUND ON THREE NEW SELF-STORAGE FACILITIES

DXD - Georgetown, TX, Opening May, 2026

DXD’s first Joint Venture with Mar-Gulf and MDI Capital Ushers in $52 Million Development Initiative

Scaling self storage development can be challenging, but it’s truly rewarding to collaborate with a partner whose vision aligns with investing in multiple projects.” — Drew Dolan: Principal, DXD Capital

GEORGETOWN, TX; SARASOTA, FL; RICHMOND, VA, NM, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXD Capital, a private equity firm exclusively focused on self-storage investments, announced the groundbreaking of three Class A self-storage facilities developed in strategic partnership with Mar-Gulf Management Inc. (“Mar-Gulf”) and MDI Capital, LLC (“MDI”), the international real estate subsidiaries of Kuwait Financial Centre (“Markaz”). This marks the first joint venture between DXD, Mar-Gulf and MDI, full-service real estate development, investment, and consulting firms headquartered in Irvine, CaliforniaGeorgetown, TXConstruction began on April 14, 2025, on a self storage development occupying approximately three acres of land and totaling 105,900 GSF (79,013 NRSF), This facility is in a fast-growing community where the population could surpass 110K people by 2030 according to the Georgetown City Government. US Census Bureau reported Georgetown as the highest growth city in the US with an existing population of over 50,000 people for three consecutive years (2020-2023 via KXAN).Facility HighlightsAddress: 2030 Airport Road, Georgetown, TX 78628Site: 3 acres | 105,900 GSF (79,013 NRSF)Units: 890 climate-controlledConstruction: Began April 14, 2025; completion slated for May 2026Partners: Capco General Contracting (GC); Sunward Bank (lender); Extra Space Storage (operator)Market Context: Georgetown’s population is projected to exceed 110,000 by 2030.Sarasota, FLThe second site—a three-story, Class A, 122,958 GSF (96,843 NRSF) facility with 928 climate-controlled units— is on a 2.83-acre lot at 2530 17th Street, Sarasota, FL 34234, and is strategically positioned one mile from the busy intersection of Downtown Sarasota and US-301. Construction began in April, and the facility will provide much-needed storage in a community where only industrial areas allow for self storage. Those available parcels are nearly entirely built out with industrial warehouses.Facility HighlightsAddress: 2530 17th Street, Sarasota, FL 34234Site: 2.83 acres | 122,958 GSF (96,843 NRSF)Units: 928 climate-controlledConstruction: Began April 2025; completion slated for June 2026Partners: DC Construction (GC); TBK Bank (lender); Extra Space Storage (operator)Market Context: First Class A facility within one mile of Downtown Sarasota’s major retail and highway intersections.Richmond, VAThe third groundbreaking is a class A, 105,900 GSF (79,013 NRSF) facility in Richmond, yielding 890 climate-controlled units. The 3-acre property is located at 615 Mitchell Street, Richmond, VA 23222, just minutes from downtown Richmond. This facility will help meet the needs of the growing Richmond population, where 61%, or over 142,000 people, are concentrated within a three-mile radius of this facility.Facility HighlightsAddress: 615 Mitchell Street, Richmond, VA 23222Site: 3 acres | 105,900 GSF (79,013 NRSF)Units: 890 climate-controlledConstruction: Began April 2025; completion slated for May 2026Partners: Evans Construction (GC); United Bank (lender); Extra Space Storage (operator)Market Context: Serves a three-mile radius housing over 142,000 residents.

