Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,443 in the last 365 days.

ADVISER Person ID – Moving to the New Portal

Public, Nonpublic, ESU, Special Purpose, Rule 18, Postsecondary

Starting July 1, ADVISER Person ID will be closed in the legacy portal. It will reopen in the new portal on/around 7/9/25.

If this is an application you utilize, please create a New Portal account to access it moving forward. New Portal information can be found here: https://www.education.ne.gov/portal/ This website includes lots of helpful information regarding the New Portal, including an FAQ with instructions on how to create an account. Introductory emails have been sent to school leadership over the past few months and we’re hosting New Portal Roadshows at ESU’s end of July through August (schedule at the website linked above).

To request access to ADVISER Person ID in the New Portal, choose one of these Roles:
ADVISER Person ID – District (this role will provide access to ADVISER Person ID only)
ADVISER Person ID – District Read Only (this role will provide read only access to ADVISER Person ID)
Data Steward (this role will include multiple applications, including ADVISER Person ID)
DAC (this role will include multiple applications, including read only access to ADVISER Person ID)

(If you are a District Admin, ADVISER Person ID will automatically be available for you when the application opens.)

Contact NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov with any questions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ADVISER Person ID – Moving to the New Portal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more