ADVISER Person ID – Moving to the New Portal

Public, Nonpublic, ESU, Special Purpose, Rule 18, Postsecondary

Starting July 1, ADVISER Person ID will be closed in the legacy portal. It will reopen in the new portal on/around 7/9/25.

If this is an application you utilize, please create a New Portal account to access it moving forward. New Portal information can be found here: https://www.education.ne.gov/portal/ This website includes lots of helpful information regarding the New Portal, including an FAQ with instructions on how to create an account. Introductory emails have been sent to school leadership over the past few months and we’re hosting New Portal Roadshows at ESU’s end of July through August (schedule at the website linked above).

To request access to ADVISER Person ID in the New Portal, choose one of these Roles:

ADVISER Person ID – District (this role will provide access to ADVISER Person ID only)

ADVISER Person ID – District Read Only (this role will provide read only access to ADVISER Person ID)

Data Steward (this role will include multiple applications, including ADVISER Person ID)

DAC (this role will include multiple applications, including read only access to ADVISER Person ID)

(If you are a District Admin, ADVISER Person ID will automatically be available for you when the application opens.)

Contact NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov with any questions.