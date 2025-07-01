Introducing the New Portal
Public, Nonpublic, ESU, Special Purpose, Rule 18, Postsecondary
As you may have heard by now, we introduced a new, modernized portal at the 2025 Data Conference in April. This email is serving as a formal introduction for those who may not have attended the conference or haven’t discussed the new portal with colleagues (who were in attendance) or various school leadership who received more targeted messaging over the past few weeks.
For those Schools supported by ESU’s, we are hosting New Portal Road Shows end of July through August. Please find the schedule (and more information) at the portal website linked above.
Please contact the NDE Service Desk with any New Portal questions: NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov
