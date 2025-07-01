Introducing the New Portal

Public, Nonpublic, ESU, Special Purpose, Rule 18, Postsecondary

As you may have heard by now, we introduced a new, modernized portal at the 2025 Data Conference in April. This email is serving as a formal introduction for those who may not have attended the conference or haven’t discussed the new portal with colleagues (who were in attendance) or various school leadership who received more targeted messaging over the past few weeks.

Please find the presentation from the Data Conference (including a recording of the Pre-Conference session) here: https://www.education.ne.gov/portal/ . This will provide you with an overview of the modernizations we implemented and a tour of the new portal. (The website linked above also contains additional New Portal information, such as an FAQ.)

All regular and year end data collection will continue through our Legacy Portal until additional Applications are transitioned into the New Portal. The portal url remains: https://portal.education.ne.gov/ You may notice a link at the bottom of the portal splash page: Which Portal do I use? This document will be updated as applications transition from legacy to new portal.

For those Schools supported by ESU’s, we are hosting New Portal Road Shows end of July through August. Please find the schedule (and more information) at the portal website linked above.

Please contact the NDE Service Desk with any New Portal questions: NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov