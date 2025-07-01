Trump administration sues Los Angeles in latest attack on sanctuary cities

President Donald Trump escalated his war against sanctuary policies on Monday in a lawsuit blaming alleged “rioting, looting and vandalism” in Los Angeles on the city’s refusal to allow its police to enforce immigration law or cooperate with federal agents. The suit comes two months after a judge barred Trump’s administration from denying federal funds to sanctuary cities, and five years after the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s challenge to California’s sanctuary law.

