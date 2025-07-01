UNITAR and Microsoft's journey in Conducting E-waste Recycling Rate Assessments

Electrical and electronic equipment have revolutionized how we live, work, and communicate, and are today integrated into our daily lives. However, as this equipment reaches the end of its life cycle, e-waste generation is inevitable. Recognizing the need to address e-waste generation and recyclability, UNITAR Sustainable Cycles (SCYCLE) Programme and Microsoft joined forces to tackle this issue. The collaboration, rooted in a shared vision for sustainability, has yielded tangible results.

The partnership between UNITAR SCYCLE and Microsoft began in 2022 with a bold ambition: to collect efficiency rates for materials commonly recycled in electronics, a data set that, to their knowledge, had never been captured before.