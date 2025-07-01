Major projects across the state in June
July 1, 2025
By Ryan LaFontaine
AUSTIN — From the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast, TxDOT continues to push forward on major infrastructure projects aimed at keeping Texas connected, safe and moving into the future. Here’s a look back at groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings for projects across the state in June.
Midland
A significant traffic shift is underway in Midland as the long-awaited Midkiff and Cotton Flat bridge projects near completion along Interstate 20. Beginning Saturday, July 13, traffic will be rerouted onto newly constructed bridges, allowing drivers to pass over Midkiff Road and Cotton Flat Road.
Demolition of the previous structures began in mid-2023. Crews have been working around the clock to finish the project before the 2024–2025 school year begins.
McKinney
TxDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking on June 17 for the Spur 399/State Highway 5 expansion project between U.S. 75 and Stewart Road, kicking off a major investment aimed at addressing Collin County’s rapidly growing transportation needs.
“This is just the beginning,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Robert Vaughn. “Over the coming years, TxDOT will invest $8 billion into projects along Spur 399 and US 380 in Collin County.”
The Spur 399 project will widen the roadway from four to six lanes. Officials say the expansion will ease congestion and accommodate growth in the county. Completion is expected by early 2029.
Corpus Christi
The new Harbor Bridge officially opened to southbound traffic on June 28 following a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by transportation leaders from across the state.
At $1.3 billion, the new Harbor Bridge is now the longest concrete segmental cable-stayed bridge in North America. Its 538-foot towers and 1,661-foot main span soar more than 200 feet above the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, allowing Neo-Panamax ships to pass underneath.
“With an expected service life of 170 years, this bridge will benefit the region for decades to come,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Alejandro “Alex” Meade III.
The northbound lanes are scheduled to open in early July, completing a transformative project for the Coastal Bend region.
Williamson County
On June 20, Williamson County officials celebrated the completion of the largest road project in county history: East WilCo Highway Segment 3.
The $95 million project—jointly funded by TxDOT and the 2019 Williamson County Road Bond—converted FM 3349 and CR 101 from two-lane roads into a four-lane divided highway. The project also includes new bridges over US 79 and Union Pacific Railroad, as well as a new interchange.
The completed segment improves emergency access, school bus routes and commercial traffic near the rapidly developing Samsung plant in Taylor.
Other projects
To see other projects and plans across the state, visit txdot.gov.
