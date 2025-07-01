Major projects across the state in June

July 1, 2025

By Ryan LaFontaine

AUSTIN — From the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast, TxDOT continues to push forward on major infrastructure projects aimed at keeping Texas connected, safe and moving into the future. Here’s a look back at groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings for projects across the state in June.

Midland

A significant traffic shift is underway in Midland as the long-awaited Midkiff and Cotton Flat bridge projects near completion along Interstate 20. Beginning Saturday, July 13, traffic will be rerouted onto newly constructed bridges, allowing drivers to pass over Midkiff Road and Cotton Flat Road.

Demolition of the previous structures began in mid-2023. Crews have been working around the clock to finish the project before the 2024–2025 school year begins.

McKinney

TxDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking on June 17 for the Spur 399/State Highway 5 expansion project between U.S. 75 and Stewart Road, kicking off a major investment aimed at addressing Collin County’s rapidly growing transportation needs.

“This is just the beginning,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Robert Vaughn. “Over the coming years, TxDOT will invest $8 billion into projects along Spur 399 and US 380 in Collin County.”

The Spur 399 project will widen the roadway from four to six lanes. Officials say the expansion will ease congestion and accommodate growth in the county. Completion is expected by early 2029.