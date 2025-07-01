TxDOT celebrates new Harbor Bridge

June 28, 2025

By Rickey Dailey

CORPUS CHRISTI – The much-anticipated new Harbor Bridge is now open to southbound traffic after the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) cut the ribbon today on the $1.3 billion project.

"To remain the Best State for Business, Texas must bolster our roadway infrastructure to meet the demands of our booming economy," said Governor Greg Abbott. "The new Harbor Bridge is not only a testament to the collaboration, expertise, and dedication of the public and private sectors—it's a gateway for jobs, trade, and continued growth in the Coastal Bend. As more businesses and families flock to our state, we will continue to invest in the infrastructure that keeps Texas moving forward."

Texas Transportation Commissioner Alejandro “Alex” Meade III described the concrete and steel structure as an engineering marvel.

“This new landmark is a shining example of the innovative spirit of Texas and the commitment and collaboration of the community,” Meade said. “With an expected service life of 170 years, this bridge will benefit the region for decades to come by providing faster commutes, safer travel and more economic opportunity.”

State, local and federal elected officials, Texas Transportation Commission members, TxDOT administration and guests gathered for the event on the deck of the bridge’s 1,661-foot-long main span that straddles the Corpus Christi Ship Channel more than 200 feet above the water.

Following the ribbon cutting, a motorcade participated in an inaugural crossing of the bridge. Later that day, the southbound lanes opened to the public. The northbound lanes of the new bridge are scheduled to open in early July, signaling the bridge’s operational role as a significant economic and transportation asset.