CIRQUE DU SOLEIL LAUNCHES CIRQUE SUMMER SALE WITH PREMIUM TICKETS FOR ALL LAS VEGAS RESIDENT SHOWS

Tickets for $50 will be available for all Las Vegas resident shows

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Las Vegas heats up, there’s no better time to cross a world-class spectacle off your bucket list. For more than 30 years, Cirque du Soleil has defined the ultimate Vegas experience; because if you haven’t seen a Cirque show, you haven’t really done Vegas. Your bucket list Cirque moment, now within reach with the Cirque Summer Sale: $50 premium tickets to all five resident shows.This special two-week promotion offers visitors an unprecedented opportunity to experience the artistry and innovation that has made Cirque du Soleil a global phenomenon. The promotion provides access to premium seating locations across all shows, making world-class entertainment accessible to more visitors during peak summer travel season.The sale runs Tuesday, July 1 through Monday, July 14, with tickets available for all future performances. Inventory is limited and located in select premium areas of each theater.Adding to the summer appeal, Cirque du Soleil has launched new showtimes for KÀ and Michael Jackson ONE running through September 1, 2025. These enhanced schedules, combined with performance times across all resident productions, provide visitors with more options than ever to fit world-class entertainment into their Las Vegas itinerary.Current Show Schedules:KÀ SHOW SCHEDULE: Saturday – Sunday: 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday – Wednesday: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.DARK DAYS: Thursday and FridayMad Apple SHOW SCHEDULE: Tuesday – Saturday: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.DARK DAYS: Sunday and MondayMichael Jackson ONE SHOW SCHEDULE: Thursday – Monday: 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.DARK DAYS: Tuesday and WednesdayMystère SHOW SCHEDULE: Friday – Tuesday: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.DARK DAYS: Wednesday and Thursday"O" SHOW SCHEDULE: Wednesday – Sunday: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.DARK DAYS: Monday and TuesdayThe Cirque Summer Sale runs July 1-14, 2025. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/las-vegas/deals ###About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment GroupCirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

