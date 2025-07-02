Southern Utah Heat Wave Exposes Hidden Risks in Aging HVAC Systems

Southern Utah heatwave strains old HVACs—S&S Mechanical warns of sudden failures, rising costs, and urges preemptive system checks.

This climate is harsh on equipment, and if your system is aging, it’s not a matter of if it will fail, but when.” — Cory Pincock

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As triple-digit temperatures scorch Southern Utah, S&S Mechanical is warning residents that outdated HVAC systems could fail when they’re needed most. This summer’s heat is already pushing many older air conditioning units to the brink—and emergency repairs are on the rise across Washington and Iron Counties.

For many homeowners, especially those with systems over 10 years old, extreme heat can be more than uncomfortable—it can be dangerous for their HVAC system’s health.

“We’ve seen a sharp spike in calls from families with no warning signs—just sudden failure,” said Cory Pincock, President of S&S Mechanical. “This climate is harsh on equipment, and if your system is aging, it’s not a matter of if it will fail, but when.”

The hidden cost of delay: Aging HVAC units can lose up to 30% efficiency, driving up utility bills and repair costs. S&S Mechanical reports that many households in the region are now facing $500–$1,000 emergency repair costs - expenses that could have been prevented with earlier planning.

Typical HVAC Capacity Degradation Rates

Timeframe: 1 year

Estimated Capacity Loss: ~1% to 3%

Notes: Often due to dust, coil fouling, or minor refrigerant losses.

Timeframe: 5 years

Estimated Capacity Loss: ~5% to 10%

Notes: Filters clog, motors wear, refrigerant leaks may begin. Efficiency starts to drop.

Timeframe: 10 years

Estimated Capacity Loss: ~10% to 20%

Notes: Mechanical wear accelerates. Lack of proactive maintenance becomes evident.

Timeframe: 15+ years

Estimated Capacity Loss: ~25%+ (or total failure)

Notes: Most systems are approaching end-of-life. Performance is noticeably degraded.



To help homeowners stay cool and safe without breaking the bank, S&S Mechanical offers financing options with approved credit through Wells Fargo, featuring special financing plans tailored for HVAC systems. These programs are designed to help families replace failing systems before they fail, providing peace of mind during extreme heat events.

About S&S Mechanical Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

Founded in 1983, S&S Mechanical Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is Southern Utah’s trusted leader in HVAC and plumbing services. Built on the brand promise “Built to Win Your Trust,” the company delivers more than just technical expertise—it offers peace of mind with a deeply rooted team culture and a people-first approach.

Through the company’s signature “Three Quotes” strategy, customers are empowered with transparent options, ensuring the right solution without pressure. From easy scheduling and real-time technician updates to consistent quality across all visits, S&S Mechanical.

S&S Mechanical encourages residents to schedule a system inspection before the next heat wave hits. Homeowners can request a free quote or learn more about financing options at SSAirConditioning.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.