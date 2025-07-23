From Classroom to Career: Capstone Career Development Center Wins 2025 Best of South Carolina Award

GREENVILLE , SC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a state where career transitions can be as challenging as they are necessary, Capstone Career Development Center is making the path forward clearer—and quicker. The Greenville-based school has just been named a 2025 Best of South Carolina winner, recognized for its impact in career training and workforce readiness across the Upstate.Capstone Career Development Center offers focused certification programs in high-demand healthcare fields including Chairside Dental Assisting, Clinical Medical Assisting, Pharmacy Technician, and Phlebotomy Technician. Designed for both recent graduates and career changers, the center’s programs emphasize practical skills, small class sizes, and real-world preparation. The result? Graduates who are equipped to step confidently into the workforce—with training that’s both efficient and effective.“Our goal has always been to meet students where they are and help them get where they want to go—quickly, affordably, and with real support,” says Miranda Wood, CEO and Owner of Capstone Career Development Center. “This award is meaningful because it reflects not just what we do, but the trust the community has placed in us.”That trust has translated into strong graduation rates, positive employer feedback, and an ever-growing network of Capstone Career Development Center alumni working across the region’s healthcare landscape. The school’s reputation for blending rigor with encouragement has made it a go-to resource for individuals looking to build a better future without the burden of long timelines or unnecessary detours.As Capstone Career Development Center celebrates this milestone, its focus remains firmly on what’s next: growing its reach, expanding programs, and continuing to deliver on the promise behind its slogan—Success starts here.

