Loyd Have Mercy Restaurant Wins Big in 2025 Best of Florida Awards

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loyd Have Mercy Restaurant has once again been recognized among Florida’s best, securing multiple honors in the 2025 Best of Florida Awards. Known internationally for its gourmet take on Southern comfort food, the restaurant has become a staple for locals and visitors alike, blending homestyle cooking with genuine hospitality.This year, the restaurant earned the 2025 Best of Florida Award in Southern Restaurants and Barbecue Joints, a 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award in American Cuisine Restaurants, and a 2025 Best of Florida Honorable Mention Award in Desserts. These accolades build on back-to-back Best of Florida Award wins in 2023 and 2024, in addition to a 2020 appearance on the Food Network with Restaurant: Impossible. This track record underscores the restaurant’s consistent quality and strong reputation.What sets Loyd Have Mercy Restaurant apart is its ability to serve both everyday diners and large gatherings with the same level of care. Whether it’s fried chicken and collard greens shared over a family dinner, or a catered spread for a corporate event, the restaurant balances authentic flavor with thoughtful service. From take-out and delivery to group dining and holiday celebrations, Loyd Have Mercy Restaurant has established itself as a go-to destination where food and community come together.“We’ve always said our goal is to serve the best food this side of heaven,” said a team member. “These awards are a reflection of our team’s hard work and the love our community continues to show us. We’re proud of what we’ve built, and even more excited about where we’re headed.”As Loyd Have Mercy Restaurant celebrates its latest achievements, the restaurant remains focused on what it does best: serving soulful food, creating memorable experiences, and growing its role as a gathering place for the community.Click here for more information!

