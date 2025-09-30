Submit Release
The Entrepreneur Lawyers Named 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida’s business community has a new reason to celebrate. The Entrepreneur Lawyers, a law firm built with entrepreneurs in mind, has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award. Known for their tagline, The anti-stuffy business law firm, the practice has become a go-to resource for companies navigating everything from business disputes to mergers and acquisitions. This recognition highlights not just their legal expertise, but their impact on Florida’s growing business landscape.

Founded by Amanda L. Matias, Esq., COO, and Michelle Karinne Notte, Esq., CEO, The Entrepreneur Lawyers offer a full suite of services tailored to modern businesses. Their practice areas include business disputes and commercial litigation, commercial real estate and investments, contracts, franchising, general counsel, intellectual property, private equity and securities, and tech and e-commerce. What sets them apart is their approach: before offering solutions, they take time to understand each client’s purpose, goals, and challenges. “We speak the language of business because it’s in our DNA,” said Notte. “Our mission is to help clients grow and lead with confidence, while protecting the businesses they’ve worked so hard to build.”

This award underscores what their clients already know—that The Entrepreneur Lawyers are reshaping what business law looks like in Florida. By combining deep legal expertise with an entrepreneurial mindset, they’ve positioned themselves as trusted partners to startups and established companies alike. “For us, success is when our clients succeed,” added Matias. “This recognition is a reminder that accessible, strategic legal counsel can truly make a difference.”

With their 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award in hand, The Entrepreneur Lawyers remain focused on their core mission: helping Florida’s business community thrive, one smart legal strategy at a time.

