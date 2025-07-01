Mallard Hall Estate and Weekend Wedding Warrior Invite Local Event and Wedding Planners to Exclusive Networking Social

This open house will bring together the local and regional wedding and event planning community for an evening of socializing and networking” — Annette Vitale

LOUISVILLE , KY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 16th from 4:30 to 7:30 PM, Mallard Hall Estate will open its gates for a special Wedding and Event Planner Networking Social, co-hosted by Maggie Heely of Weekend Wedding Warrior . This exclusive open house is designed to unite the region’s top wedding and event professionals for an unforgettable evening of connection, collaboration, and celebration. Attendees will enjoy live music, hors d'oeuvres, and signature cocktails provided by RK Bluegrass Catering, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the historic estate.“This open house will bring together the local and regional wedding and event planning community for an evening of socializing and networking,” said Annette Vitale, owner and operator of Mallard Hall Estate. “Guests will have the opportunity to tour the grounds, experience the ambiance firsthand, and envision the endless possibilities Mallard Hall has to offer.”Located at 18701 Shelbyville Road in Fisherville, KY, Mallard Hall Estate is known for its luxurious charm and personalized attention to detail. Whether you’re planning a grand celebration, an intimate retreat, or an elegant wedding weekend, the estate offers a picturesque and highly customizable setting. This event is part of a larger collaboration with Melissa Anderson of L&M Detailed Events, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening the local event planning community.For industry professionals, this evening promises valuable networking opportunities, fresh inspiration, and a chance to experience one of Kentucky’s premier destinations for events and weddings. For Mallard Hall Estate, it’s an opportunity to showcase its potential as the go-to venue for unforgettable gatherings steeped in style, comfort, and Southern sophistication.

