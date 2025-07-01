Eva Price’s Divine Whispers Offers a Space to Reflect, Listen and Reconnect with God

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world filled with distractions and restlessness, Divine Whispers by Eva Price offers readers something unique. It is not a guidebook nor a checklist of answers; instead, it is a heartfelt narrative that allows readers to pause and listen to the voice of God. Since its release, the book has resonated with people from all walks of life, offering comfort to those seeking peace, clarity, and a renewed sense of faith. Many readers have already requested a sequel to this inspiring story.This book does not dictate beliefs; instead, it fosters an environment where readers can remember what faith feels like when it is not imposed. Each chapter offers spiritual reflections and personal insights conveyed in a calm, steady voice. There is no pressure to perform or to be perfect. The only invitation is to show up with honesty and an open heart.Divine Whispers encourages readers to find God not just in churches or ceremonies but in the quiet moments of everyday life. The writing is sincere and approachable, grounded in scripture yet presented in a lighthearted manner. Many readers describe the book as a private conversation between themselves and God—one that meets them wherever they are on their journey.Eva Price's reflections stem from her own experiences with faith and life's uncertainties. She does not write from a place of having all the answers; she writes from the path itself, where questions, grief, healing, and gratitude often coexist. This relatability is what makes the book resonate; it is crafted for those who are still searching and finding their way.Readers have begun sharing how Divine Whispers has inspired them, helping them find calm during difficult times and rekindling their desire to connect with God in a more personal and loving manner. The book does not preach; it tells a story and reminds us that even when the world feels overwhelming, God is still speaking and is in control. 'Divine Whispers' is now available in both digital and print formats through Parker Publishers and all major retailers. For review requests, speaking engagements, or media inquiries, please contact Parker Publishers at press@parkerpublishers.com.About the AuthorEva Price is an accountant by profession with an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She was an active member of Toastmasters International from 2015 to 2019, during which she earned back-to-back recognition as both Area Director and Division Director of the Year between 2016 and 2018. Her dedication ultimately led her to achieve the DTM, the highest honor within the organization. Alongside her professional life, Eva has found joy in exploring ancient ruins with her husband. Their travels have taken them through the jungles of Cambodia and to the mountaintops of Mexico, Peru, and Bolivia. These experiences have helped ground her in faith and deepen her spiritual journey, which she now shares through her writing.

