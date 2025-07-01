UDAF Opens Application for Independent Medical Cannabis Pharmacy

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) has opened the application period for the first of two independent medical pharmacies, a development stemming from House Bill 54 (HB54) passed during the 2025 legislative session.

This initiative aims to expand access to medical cannabis for qualifying patients in rural and underserved areas of Utah, providing an additional avenue for dispensing medical cannabis products. The independent medical pharmacy will operate under UDAF regulations, ensuring patient safety and product quality.

“This effort represents a significant step forward in ensuring that qualifying patients have more convenient and diverse options for accessing medical cannabis across Utah,” said UDAF Commissioner Kelly Pehrson. “We anticipate a highly competitive application process and look forward to welcoming a new independent medical pharmacy to the state.”

Application Process:

Interested parties are encouraged to review the official application guidelines and requirements. The application period opens on July 1 and will close on July 31, 2025. Applications will undergo several reviews, including the Cannabis Production Establishment and Pharmacy Licensing Advisory Board, which will select the applicant for licensure in October.

Eligibility Requirements:

Applicants must demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of medical cannabis regulations, possess the necessary financial resources, and propose a secure and compliant facility. Specific requirements include:

Independent: Shall not own a financial interest in a medical cannabis pharmacy or be owned by an entity that owns a financial interest in a medical cannabis pharmacy.

Location: Shall be located in an area designated as medically underserved and in a county of the third, fourth, fifth or sixth class.

Stability: Ability to establish and operate the pharmacy in rural and underserved area for at least 15 years.

Facility Plan: A detailed layout and security plan for the proposed pharmacy.

Operational Procedures: Comprehensive standard operating procedures for dispensing, inventory management, and patient consultation.

Personnel Qualifications: Information on key personnel, including pharmacists and technicians, and their qualifications.

How to Apply:

The application packet can be accessed at https://udafgrants.utah.gov/ submit. All submissions must be completed online via the designated portal. For assistance, please contact [email protected].