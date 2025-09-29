UDAF Issues Public Health Alert on Ready-to-Eat Pasta Meals Linked to Listeria Death 

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is alerting consumers to a national public health alert affecting ready-to-eat pasta meals sold nationwide, including in Utah, due to the risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. UDAF is urging consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for these products and dispose of them or return to the place of purchase.

These products have been linked to an outbreak that has caused 20 illnesses, including 19 hospitalizations and four deaths, one of which was in Utah. The actual number of illnesses may be higher than the number reported as many cases may go unreported and it can take 3-4 weeks to determine if an illness is part of an outbreak.

UDAF anticipates more updates as the investigation continues; consumers should check the USDA FSIS Recalls page (https://www.fsis.usda.gov/ recalls) regularly for additional updates.

The following products are subject to the public health alert issued by USDA FSIS:

Sold at Walmart: 12-oz. clear plastic tray packages labeled “MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE” with “best if used by” dates SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025. The product bears establishment number “EST. 50784” or “EST. 47718” inside the USDA mark of inspection. [ view product photo here

12-oz. clear plastic tray packages labeled “MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE” with “best if used by” dates SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025. The product bears establishment number “EST. 50784” or “EST. 47718” inside the USDA mark of inspection. [ Sold at Trader Joe’s: 16-oz. plastic tray packages labeled “TRADER JOE’S CAJUN STYLE BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST FETTUCCINE ALFREDO” with “best if used by” dates 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, or 9/27/2025 printed on the front label of the packaging. The product bears establishment number “P- 45288” inside the USDA mark of inspection. [ view product photo here

16-oz. plastic tray packages labeled “TRADER JOE’S CAJUN STYLE BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST FETTUCCINE ALFREDO” with “best if used by” dates 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, or 9/27/2025 printed on the front label of the packaging. The product bears establishment number “P- 45288” inside the USDA mark of inspection. [ Full USDA FSIS alert

Previously Recalled Products (no longer on shelves, but consumers may still have them frozen at home):

FreshRealm previously recalled Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo meals produced before June 17, 2025. These meals were sold in the refrigerated section of Walmart and Kroger stores and are intended for microwaving before eating and are past expiration but may still be in consumers’ freezers. They include:

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine (12.3 oz.) – best-by date of June 26, 2025 or prior

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine (32.8 oz.) – best-by date of June 27, 2025 or prior

Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo (12.5 oz.) – best-by date of June 19, 2025 or prior

Establishment numbers: “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” in the USDA mark of inspection

USDA FSIS Recall Notice view product photos here

What Consumers Should Do:

Check your refrigerator and freezer. If you have any of the products listed above, do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Contact your retailer if you are unsure whether a product you purchased is part of this recall or public health alert.

Seek medical advice if you develop symptoms of listeriosis, especially if you are pregnant, elderly, or immunocompromised.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Pregnant people, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at greatest risk. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. Symptoms usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. If you have symptoms of listeriosis within two months after eating the recalled products, seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the recalled food.

UDAF is working closely with state and federal partners to ensure Utah consumers are informed and protected. Additional information and updates can be found below: