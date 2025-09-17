FSA Emergency Livestock Relief Program

Through USDA, FSA is issuing approximately $1 billion in emergency relief payments to help offset increased supplemental feed costs due to qualifying flood or wildfire. Livestock producers can receive payment for one or both years.

To be eligible for an ELRP payment, livestock producers must:

Have eligible livestock

Meet “qualifying disaster event” criteria

Qualifying Disaster Events

To streamline program delivery, FSA has compiled a list of approved counties with qualifying floods and wildfires in 2023 and 2024. For losses in these counties, livestock producers are not required to submit supporting documentation for floods or wildfires.

View Approved Counties Dashboard

Counties Not Listed as Approved

For losses in counties not listed as approved, livestock producers can apply for assistance but must provide supporting documentation to demonstrate that a qualifying flood or wildfire occurred in the county where the livestock were physically located or would have been physically located if not for the disaster event. FSA county committees will determine if the disaster event meets program requirements.

Acceptable documentation includes: