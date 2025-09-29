Avian Influenza Confirmed in Sanpete County Poultry Farm

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey facility in Sanpete County. HPAI is a contagious viral disease that affects domestic poultry and wild birds, often leading to high death rates in flocks. “Commercial turkey facilities in the northern U.S. and here in Utah have been the most impacted by HPAI this falI. With migratory bird season just beginning, we may see a greater impact as the season progresses. It is imperative that poultry producers practice strong biosecurity.” said State Veterinarian Dr. Amanda Price.

UDAF is working closely with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Inspection Service (APHIS) on the incident response. All commercial facilities in the area have been quarantined, and birds at the affected site will be depopulated to prevent further spread. As part of existing avian influenza response plans, UDAF and its federal partners are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flock.

“The loss of this flock is a significant hardship for the producer and their community and our team is working closely with them to minimize the risk of spread to other facilities. That said, this incident involves a single round of birds from one facility and is not expected to cause a notable impact on the availability of turkeys in Utah or across the country leading up to Thanksgiving. Consumers should feel confident that turkey and poultry products remain safe and readily available,” said Commissioner Kelly Pehrson.

Poultry owners should vigilantly watch their flocks for signs of HPAI, which include high death loss among flocks, nasal discharge, decreased appetite or water consumption, and lack of coordination in birds. Owners of birds experiencing any of these signs should immediately contact the State Veterinarian’s Office at [email protected].

HPAI is often spread by wild migratory waterfowl. The virus can be carried into domestic flocks through direct contact with wild birds, contaminated equipment, or people moving between flocks. Anyone involved with poultry production, from small backyard flock owners to large commercial producers, should review their biosecurity plans to ensure the safety of their birds. While HPAI is a serious disease in poultry, it does not currently present an immediate risk to public health. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F is recommended as a general food safety precaution.

