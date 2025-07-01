Technomic’s Latest Beverage Navigator Report Tracks Growth and Decline Across 20+ Beverage Categories in Foodservice

With beverage a top focus for operators and suppliers, new data details shifting demand, margin impact and market sizing for hot and cold categories

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through detailed sales tracking, category analysis and proprietary consumer and operator research, Technomic’s 2025 Away-From-Home Beverage Navigator Report uncovers what’s driving growth, as well as challenges faced, across the beverage landscape. From rising consumer demand for energy and functional beverages to declines in legacy categories like diet carbonated soft drinks, this latest edition offers deep insight into beverage performance across all major foodservice segments.Backed by Technomic’s ongoing market tracking, the Beverage Navigator report provides detailed category sizing, sales projections and growth outlooks, helping manufacturers and operators make data-informed decisions in a beverage space that continues to evolve rapidly.“Beverage is one of the most powerful levers in foodservice today,” says David Henkes, senior principal at Technomic. “It’s a high-margin opportunity, a brand engagement tool and a driver of traffic and loyalty. The data from this program doesn’t just show where beverage stands—it shows where it’s going, and what suppliers and operators need to do to stay ahead.”Key findings from the 2025 report:- Energy drinks and cold specialty coffees are leading growth, fueled by younger consumers seeking functional benefits and variety.- Hot chocolate and diet carbonated soft drinks continue to decline, with health perceptions and reduced menu space playing major roles.- Lemonade, iced tea and sparkling water show modest but steady growth, signaling consumer interest in refreshment, customization and perceived better-for-you options.- Regular coffee remains a menu mainstay but is facing increased pressure from at-home competition and value-conscious consumers.The study also highlights how consumer behaviors are influencing beverage consumption patterns from daypart shifts and purchase motivations to tradeoffs between value and indulgence.Discover where beverage is growing, shrinking and evolving—plus the category-level insights you need to build smart, profitable strategies—with Technomic’s 2025 Away-From-Home Beverage Navigator Report, available to members of the Away-from-Home Beverage Navigator Program. The report offers a comprehensive view across more than 20 beverage categories, including:- Regular coffee- Iced and hot tea- Energy drinks- Lemonade- Carbonated soft drinks- Frozen noncoffee beverages- Sparkling and still water- Plant-based beverages- And more Learn more about the Away-From-Home Beverage Navigator Report and how to become a subscriber to the program.Press inquiries: info@technomic.com Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic’s latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

