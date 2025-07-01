Robert Bradley of Juneau Sentenced to 18 years for Sexual and Physical Assaults

June 30, 2025

(Juneau, AK) â€“ Today, Superior Court Judge Amy Mead sentenced Robert Bradley to 33 years with 15 years suspended for Sexual Assault in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree as part of a plea agreement.

These convictions were based on Bradley's sexual and physical assaults on his romantic partner in July 2022. Notably, Bradley committed these offenses while on probation for an assault conviction against a former romantic partner. Accordingly, Bradley admitted to the aggravatorÂ "the defendant's prior criminal history includes conduct involving aggravated or repeated instances of assaultive behavior." He was additionally sentenced to serve the remaining jail time from that case.Â Â

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary and Paralegal Marley Hettinger of the Juneau District Attorneyâ€™s Office. The case was investigated by Mattie Shriver with the Juneau Police Department.Â

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary at jennifer.chaudhary@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.