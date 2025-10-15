Office of Special Prosecutions Completes Review of Juneau Police Department Officer's Use of Force

October 14, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ On Oct. 10, 2025, the Office of Special Prosecutions (OSP) completed its review of Juneau Police Department (JPD) Officer Brandon LeBlanc’s use of force against a civilian on July 30, 2025, in Juneau. After a review of the evidence in the case, including the independent investigation conducted by the Alaska State Troopers’ Alaska Bureau of Investigation, and an analysis of the applicable law, OSP determined it would not criminally charge Officer LeBlanc for the incident.

