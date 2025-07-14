Nailed It: New Happy Nails & Spa Named Best of South Carolina 2025

SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Happy Nails & Spa, a locally owned salon known for its warm atmosphere and consistent care, has been named a 2025 Best of South Carolina winner. The annual recognition highlights businesses across the state that demonstrate excellence in service, community connection, and customer satisfaction.Located in Sumter, New Happy Nails & Spa offers a full range of nail and beauty services, from manicures and pedicures using gel, acrylic, and dipping powder to waxing and eyelash extensions. But for many clients, the experience goes beyond the service list. It’s a place where people come to reset, recharge, and leave feeling just a little more like themselves.What sets New Happy Nails & Spa apart is their approach: quality without the fuss, kindness without pretense, and a quiet attention to detail that keeps regulars coming back. The salon prides itself on providing not only polished results, but a genuinely relaxing experience.“This award means a lot to us because it comes from the community we serve,” said a team member. “We’ve always focused on making people feel welcome and cared for. It’s about more than nails—it’s about how someone feels walking out our door.”The recognition comes at a time of steady growth for the business, which has built a loyal following through word-of-mouth and consistent service. As they look ahead, the team remains focused on what’s worked all along: treating people well and taking pride in the small things.Their slogan—A Wonderful Place to be WONDERFUL!—rings true for a reason. For New Happy Nails & Spa, the details matter, and the difference is in the experience.For more information click here

