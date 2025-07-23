Greg Rowles Legacy Theatre Takes Center Stage as 2025 Best of South Carolina Winner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greg Rowles Legacy Theatre has been recognized as a 2025 Best of South Carolina winner, a testament to its standout role in the state’s live entertainment scene. Known for delivering more than just performances, this local gem offers an experience where live music, heartfelt storytelling, and community spirit take center stage, making every show a memorable occasion.Since opening its doors, Greg Rowles Legacy Theatre has carved a unique niche by blending big-stage production quality with an inviting, personal atmosphere. The theatre’s shows, including their premier show Music & Memories and holiday production Christmas on Main, go beyond typical performances. Music & Memories features classics hits of the 60’s, 70’s, & 80’s, and Christmas On Main brings back the true meaning of the season, offering audiences a chance to reconnect with beloved songs and stories that resonate deeply, making each visit feel less like a night out and more like a shared experience among friends and neighbors.“Our mission has always been about more than entertainment,” said founder Greg Rowles. “We want to create moments that stay with people—whether it’s their first date, a family night, or just a break from the everyday. Being named a Best of South Carolina winner shows that our community values what we’re building here , and that means everything.”This recognition highlights the theatre’s ongoing commitment to quality, creativity, and community connection. Looking ahead, Greg Rowles Legacy Theatre plans to expand its lineup while continuing to foster a welcoming environment where everyone feels like part of the show.For those seeking authentic live music with heart and soul, Greg Rowles Legacy Theatre remains a must-see destination—and now with this prestigious award, its spotlight only grows brighter.For more information click here

