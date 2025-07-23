Saint Michael Catholic School Recognized as Best of South Carolina Regional Award Winner for Educational Excellence

MURRELLS INLET, SC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint Michael Catholic School, a respected educational institution serving families from PreK3 through 8th grade, has been named a 2025 Best of South Carolina Regional winner. This prestigious award recognizes the school’s commitment to academic excellence, faith-based education, and holistic student development within the region.Since its founding, Saint Michael Catholic School has distinguished itself by combining strong academic curricula with innovative programs that support the whole child. Students benefit from comprehensive instruction in core subjects, Spanish, STEM, PE, fine arts, and music, all integrated with state-of-the-art technology. The school’s unique Gator Time—a weekly flex period—provides individualized academic support and enrichment, ensuring every student can thrive. Beyond the classroom, extracurricular activities such as athletics, Chess Club, Drama Club, Love on the Leash Reading Club, and God’s Garden foster creativity, leadership, teamwork, and community engagement.“Our mission has always been to nurture not just academic achievement, but also faith, character, and service,” said Principal Jeanette Rossiter. “Being recognized as a Best of South Carolina Regional winner is a reflection of the dedication of our faculty, staff, students, families, and parishioners. It encourages us to continue growing and serving our community with excellence.”Looking forward, Saint Michael Catholic School plans to expand its offerings and deepen its commitment to developing well-rounded leaders grounded in faith, respect, and philanthropy. This award highlights the school’s ongoing impact and its role as a cornerstone of education and community in the Grand Strand area.For more information click here

