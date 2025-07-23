2025 Best of South Carolina: Upstate Total Care Wins Best Physician Practice, Honorable Mention in Urgent Care Clinics

INMAN, SC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upstate Total Care has been recognized with two honors in the 2025 Best of South Carolina Awards: Regional Winner in Physician Practices and Honorable Mention in Urgent Care Clinics. The dual recognition reflects the clinic’s growing reputation for delivering accessible, high-quality care in a model that removes the red tape often associated with traditional healthcare. Offering both urgent care and primary care services without the need for insurance or appointments, the clinic has quickly become a trusted option for patients looking for straightforward, compassionate treatment.With a focus on transparency and personalized service, Upstate Total Care serves individuals and families of all ages. All services are self-pay, with clearly posted pricing and no hidden fees. Patients are treated by a skilled and compassionate clinical team that includes a Board-Certified Physician (MD), Board-Certified Physician Assistant (PA), Certified Medical Assistant (CMA), and Certified Phlebotomy Technician (CPT). Whether someone needs care for a chronic condition, a school physical, or help managing everyday health concerns, the clinic offers timely, respectful treatment without the red tape.“We started Upstate Total Care because we saw too many people falling through the cracks of a complicated healthcare system,” says a team member. “This award is an affirmation of what we believe: that high-quality care should be simple, transparent, and available to everyone, not just those with perfect insurance coverage.”The Best of South Carolina Regional recognition and Honorable Mention celebrates businesses making a meaningful impact in their communities. For Upstate Total Care, that impact is measured by the patients they serve—and the relief they provide in moments that matter most.As they continue to grow, the team remains focused on expanding services, deepening community connections, and making care even more accessible across the Upstate.For more information click here

