Delaware Improves Workers’ Compensation Act

WILMINGTON – On Monday, Governor Matt Meyer signed legislation that improves Delaware’s Workers’ Compensation Act. Senate Bill 145 allows workers’ compensations payments to be made to claimants by direct deposit and increases the reimbursement percentage of activities from 66.6 to 100 percent. Senate Bill 164 provides a one-time increase of 3 percent in aggregate workers’ compensation medical expenses to correct reimbursements for medical services coded as evaluation and management for workers’ compensation cases.

SB145, sponsored by State Senators Bryan Townsend, Jack Walsh and House Representatives Kim Williams and Ed Osienski, will further support proper workers’ compensation coverage, safer workplaces, and reduces losses for insurance carriers. The increased reimbursement will fund the Department of Labor’s inspection and safety efforts, which helps reduce workers’ compensation claims and losses and compliance with the law.

SB164, sponsored by Senator Walsh and Representative Osienski helps remove a barrier for physicians to participate in the workers’ compensation system, as the evaluation and management reimbursement rate for workers’ compensation cases has fallen below the reimbursement rate of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services rates. This is a critical need as Delaware needs physicians to accept and treat workers’ compensation patients.

“Delaware’s workers are the backbone of our economy, and they deserve a compensation system that puts them first,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “By modernizing our payment process and fully funding safety inspections, we’re making it easier for injured workers to get the support they need while helping businesses create safer workplaces. This is exactly the kind of smart, balanced policymaking that moves Delaware forward — and I’m proud to sign it into law.”

“The dedicated members of our workforce deserve to know that they’ll be protected and supported in the event of workplace injury,” said Sen. Jack Walsh. “This legislation modernizes this critical safeguard, making workers’ comp more efficient and accessible for employees in need.”

“This legislation helps ensure that when someone is injured on the job, they can access timely, high-quality medical care while also giving the Department of Labor the resources needed to prevent those injuries in the first place. I was proud to support this legislation and pleased to see it signed into law without delay,” said Rep. Ed Osienski.

“Today’s enactment will allow the Department’s Division of Industrial Affairs to enhance its inspection and safety work, which is a win-win for workers and businesses alike,” said Department of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie. “I am proud we could come together with Senators Townsend, Walsh and Representatives Williams and Osienski and insurance carriers to improve worker safety and keep Delaware a competitive place to do business.”