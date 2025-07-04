Dentist-Turned-Author Chronicles a Journey from Oppression to Inner Freedom in 'The Message'

The Message

Haunted by the quiet damage of authoritarianism, Michael Ritivoi Hansen shares a powerful story of survival, awakening, and the long road to mental liberation.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In “ The Message ,” author Michael Ritivoi Hansen delivers a compelling narrative of life behind the Iron Curtain and the often-invisible scars left by ideological control. More than just a memoir, this deeply introspective work serves as both a psychological and philosophical meditation on how authoritarian regimes shape—and often distort—the human mind.Born and raised in Romania during the height of Soviet influence in Eastern Europe, Hansen achieved professional success as a dentist under the communist regime. Yet he soon recognized that material security could not fulfill the deeper human longing for love, dignity, understanding, and freedom.The book traces Hansen’s courageous decision to break free from a life of conformity and repression. Disillusioned by the empty promises of Marxist ideology, he emigrated to the United States—a move that marked not an end, but the beginning of an internal journey to untangle years of mental conditioning and reclaim his true self.Through vivid storytelling and incisive analysis, “The Message” invites readers to examine how political systems shape beliefs and behaviors, and how freedom—true freedom—often begins with the willingness to question long-held assumptions.For a deeper look into the themes of the book and Hansen’s reflections on his experience, readers are encouraged to explore his official content on social media:● Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/14jr98U9To/ ● Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/DDzpGUoqkcd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== ● YouTube: https://youtu.be/QWS0FQyjGI8 “The Message” resonates with anyone who has wrestled with inherited ideologies or searched for meaning beyond what society deems acceptable. It is a timely reminder of the resilience of the human spirit—and the enduring quest for truth.Now available on Amazon , grab a copy today.About Inks & Bindings Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

