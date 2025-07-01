Secretary Naig to Present the Kaldenberg Family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Eighth generation Monroe County crop and livestock farmers are leaders for Iowa agriculture locally and globally

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 1, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Tim and Cindy Kaldenberg Family of Monroe County on Thursday, July 3. The presentation will take place during a ceremony, beginning at 11 a.m., at their family farm near Albia.

Tim and Cindy Kaldenberg purchased their first farm in 1995, creating their own legacy of multigenerational family farmers. Today, Kaldenberg Farms also includes their son Layne, his wife Ashley, and their child Troy, who represents the family’s eighth generation of farmers. Their daughter, Lauren, works for U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley in Washington, D.C., and remains deeply connected to the family’s agricultural legacy. Tim’s parents, Tom and Twilah Kaldenberg, are also involved in the operation. The farm grows corn, soybeans, and hay and raises cattle, including both a cow-calf and feedlot enterprise. Layne and Ashley also operate Kaldenblooms, a flower farming business.

“The Kaldenbergs exemplify leadership by promoting and supporting agriculture both locally and globally,” said Secretary Naig. “Tim will claim they are no more deserving of this award than any of their neighbors, but that humble and hardworking outlook is exactly what makes farm families like theirs so special. They strive to do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do. They take good care of their livestock, they believe in conservation, and they give back to their community in so many ways. I am pleased to present them with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

Because they believe in enhancing soil health and protecting water quality, the Kaldenbergs have long prioritized environmental stewardship. They’ve utilized cover crops since 2001, serving as an early adopter of the practice and a good example for others. Today, they seed rye and triticale on their crop acres and utilize no-till to minimize soil disturbance and reduce erosion. They use soil testing to closely monitor soil health. They only apply nutrients at pre-plant, planting, or foliar nutrition when needed, allowing them to precisely feed the crops the right amount at the right time to help maximize crop potential. They have installed terraces and buffer strips and have planted numerous trees to aid in conservation efforts. Their cattle graze cornstalks and stockpiled hay fields in the fall, and they grow hay on acres less suited for row crop production to minimize erosion. In recognition of their environmental stewardship efforts, the family received the 2015 Soil and Water Conservation Achievement Award from the Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The Kaldenberg family is committed to exceptional animal care, utilizing innovative technologies such as the Performance Beef Analytics software to monitor feed efficiency and rate-of-gain. They deploy camera monitoring equipment during calving season to keep a watchful eye on their expectant mothers and baby calves. They are Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certified, ensuring their cattle receive high standards of care throughout their lifecycle.

The Kaldenbergs are deeply engaged in their community and within Iowa agriculture. Tim serves on the Monroe County Cattlemen’s Board, the Monroe County Farm Bureau Board, and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors. The family is active in the Iowa Corn Growers Association, Iowa Soybean Association, Monroe County Cattlemen, and Monroe County Farm Bureau. Tim has been a passionate advocate for Iowa agriculture on the global stage, participating in trade missions to Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Colombia. Through his advocacy, he has helped promote and build strong international demand for Iowa-produced beef, pork and other commodities and products.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership with the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF), The Big Show on WHO Radio and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 21st year, this award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.

