The Rysdam Family of Davis County to Receive the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Southeast Iowa farm family honored for contributions to their community, care for their land and livestock

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 24, 2025) – Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Grant Menke will present the Rysdam family of Davis County with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award on behalf of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig on Friday, Sept. 26. The presentation will take place during an event beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Mutchler Community Center in Bloomfield.

Mike and Diana, along with the help of Mike’s brother Mark, operate Rysdam Family Farm, a diversified cow/calf beef cattle operation that also raises corn, soybeans, hay, wheat and oats. Previously, the family also raised sheep, hogs and chickens for meat and eggs. Farming has been a lifelong pursuit for Mike, who grew up as his father Jim’s right-hand man before officially starting his own farm in 1975, the same year he and Diana married after his service in the U.S. Navy. The couple has lived at their current farmstead since 1994. The family includes three daughters: Janice Jones, Elizabeth Baughman and Sandra Foster. Additionally, they have been blessed with five grandchildren: Janice’s children Rhys and Eli, Elizabeth’s daughter Lexi, and Sandra’s children Sawyer and Kherington.

“Through their dedication to their land, livestock, and neighbors, the Rysdams are an outstanding example of the wonderful people that farm and work in Iowa agriculture,” said Secretary Naig. “Mike’s service in the U.S. Navy and the family’s leadership in local events and organizations reflect a deep commitment to serving others. I am pleased to present the Rysdam family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award in recognition of the positive impact on their community and their care for the environment and their livestock.”

The Rysdams have built their farm around strong conservation and environmental stewardship. They utilize terraces, basins and ponds to protect soil and water, employ rotational grazing for their cattle, and practice no-till and minimum-till methods on row crops. They regularly test soils and fertilize with cattle manure. The family began planting cover crops in 1994 and continues to seed radishes, turnips, oats and wheat. In recognition of their stewardship, the Rysdams received the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2015.

Animal care is central to their operation. Mike maintains detailed health records, works closely with his veterinarian, and has been a dedicated participant in the Iowa Missouri Beef Improvement Organization (IMBIO) since its founding. He has participated in every IMBIO sale since the program began, helping promote and market’s verifiable, quality feeder calves. His efforts have added value for smaller producers and improved market opportunities across the region.

The family’s commitment to service and leadership extends well beyond the farm gate. Diana is active in their church, where she decorates with flowers grown in her own gardens and previously served as treasurer. She has also been a long-time 4-H leader and is a familiar volunteer in community activities. Mike and Diana have both been active supporters and organizers of Drakesville’s signature community events, including the Drakesville Music Festival and Drakesville Reunion.

Mike has held leadership roles in numerous civic organizations. He served seven years as president of both the Davis County Country and Old Time Music Festival and the Davis County Old Soldiers and Settlers Reunion. He has also been an American Legion Executive Board member, a nominating committee member for Citizen Mutual Telephone Company, and a long-serving clerk and trustee for the Drakesville Fire District. In addition, Mike is a Drakesville Cemetery Board member and a CoCoRaHS (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network) precipitation recorder, contributing valuable weather data for agriculture and science.

Their agricultural leadership is equally strong. Mike is a long-time member of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Farm Bureau, served 18 years as a Davis County Soil and Water Conservation Commissioner, and was active with the Davis County Sheep Producers.

Mike’s commitment to giving back began long before farming. From 1972–1975, he served in the U.S. Navy as an electronic technician, working on radar systems aboard the USS Ashtabula. That same spirit of dedication has guided his farming career, his family life, and his decades of civic and agricultural leadership.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership with the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF), The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 21st year, the award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors and community leaders.