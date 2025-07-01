MPD Arrests Suspects in Armed Carjacking
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects involved in an armed carjacking that occurred in Northwest.
On Sunday, June 29, 2025, at approximately 4:11 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
Moments later the suspects were apprehended by responding officers.18-year-old Zjemajn Grady and a 16-year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).
CCN: 25097337
###
