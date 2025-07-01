DPH Celebrates One Year Anniversary as an Agency

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jul. 1, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is highlighting its successes while celebrating its one-year anniversary as an agency on July 1.

“Our first year of DPH was packed with wins worth celebrating, challenges worth remembering, and, like a thread through it all, our vision of healthy people living in healthy communities,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. “Of course, none of this would have happened without our dedicated team of amazing people who come to work every day focused on making the lives of South Carolinians healthier and better.”

Highlights from DPH’s first year include:

South Carolina rising to number 37 in national health rankings, the state’s highest ranking in 35 years

The release of the latest Drug Overdose Deaths Report, which showed the first decline in overdose deaths in the state in more than a decade

Co-releasing the state’s first-ever Childhood Cancer Report, a groundbreaking compilation of 25 years of data

Successful emergency response efforts both during and after Hurricane Helene

The “topping-out” ceremony celebrating the completion of the structural framework of the future home of the state-of-the-art Public Health Lab;

The creation of the interactive Respiratory Disease Dashboard, giving South Carolinians current disease data related to COVID, RSV and influenza.

In its first year, DPH also continued to serve communities across South Carolina, hosting countless trainings, screenings, campaigns, clinics, inspections, in-home visits, community events and more – all ways DPH employees have their “boots on the ground” in every county to place great health outcomes within reach for South Carolina residents.

DPH recently launched a new video series to introduce our public health employees, partnerships and services to South Carolinians in quick, 60-second vignettes. The inaugural episode shines a light on the agency’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP-Ed) program and the work it does across the state to promote healthy eating habits, fitness and engaged communities to South Carolinians of all ages.

“Our one-year anniversary is an exciting milestone to reflect on the successes we’ve experienced so far, but it also provides us with an opportunity to look ahead as an agency,” Simmer said. “There is always more that can be done to improve the health of everyone living in our state, and our staff will continue to work diligently to improve and expand upon our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities as we move forward.”

To keep up with DPH news, programs and services, visit dph.sc.gov.

