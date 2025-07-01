Waterfront Gem in one of Siesta Key’s Most Exclusive Communities Heads to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Resort-Style Residence Within Riegels Landing to Auction in Cooperation with Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby's International Realty.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A casually luxurious, resort-style property located within one of Siesta Key’s most exclusive coastal communities is headed to auction next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Originally listed for US$6,750,000, the estate, nestled within the gated enclave of Riegels Landing, will be auctioned in cooperation with Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding for the home is set to open 23 July and culminate live on 31 July via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

Surrounded by 357 feet of prime boating water, 5727 Riegels Point Road is a 3,616-square-foot coastal sanctuary offering the ultimate in privacy and island living. A true boater’s paradise, the property provides direct access to the Intracoastal Waterway and features dual 10,000-pound boat lifts or accommodations for a yacht up to 50 feet, making it ideal for both avid boaters and luxury cruising enthusiasts. Complete with a saltwater pool, raised spa, and extensive patios wrapping around the home, the grounds offer countless spaces to relax, dine, and entertain.

The front entry to the home showcases coastal curb appeal, leading into an open and airy interior that blends casual sophistication with the ease of turnkey living. Large sliding doors provide abundant natural light and seamless access to the outdoor amenities, creating a perfect space for both entertaining and casual relaxation. The chef's kitchen is designed for both form and function, with state-of-the-art cooking appliances, custom cabinetry, pantries and clever storage throughout.

The primary suite is a serene retreat with a luxurious adjoining bath, spacious walk-in closet, and access to a waterfront terrace that wraps around the entire home. The home also includes two generous guest suites, dual lofted areas for a home library or office, a fitness room, a wine room, and a spacious 2-car garage. Smart home technology and controls throughout the home and grounds invite a routine of comfort and ease and anchor the home experience.

“5727 Riegels Point Road’s direct coastal access, tranquil waterfront grounds, and blended interior to exterior living create an experience that turns every day into a tropical escape,” said listing agent Joel Schemmel. “Whether hosting a refined gathering or unwinding after a day on the water, the property offers a lifestyle that is both as effortless as it is extraordinary.”

Riegels Landing is an exclusive community with fewer than 30 estate homes, offering an unparalleled sense of privacy and protection for residents. Located just minutes from Siesta Key Beach—recently recognized as one of the best beaches in America by TripAdvisor—the area offers coastal living at its best, with powdery sand, clear waters, and stunning sunsets. This sought-after enclave also features prime boating access with deep water canals ideal for large vessels and yachts, providing a direct gateway to the Intracoastal Waterway and Gulf of Mexico. Nearby, Downtown Sarasota is a sophisticated destination known for its vibrant arts scene, exceptional galleries, and upscale dining and shopping that continue to attract discerning residents.

Images of the property can be viewed on conciergeauctions.com. All photography and video credit to Coastal Homes Photography.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

