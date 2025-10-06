Historic 16th-Century French Château Near Cannes, France to Sell via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Château de Tournon to auction in cooperation with Frederic Barth and Tamara Bourdin of Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty

This property is a blank canvas that marries 16th-century history with a fully approved plan for a modern Provençal chic design.” — Frederic Barth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An extraordinary 16th-century estate in the heart of the French Riviera’s most coveted countryside will sell at auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Originally listed at €4M in cooperation with Frederic Barth and Tamara Bourdin of Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty, the historic property, known as Château de Tournon, embodies Provencal elegance just 35 minutes from Cannes. Bidding is scheduled to open on 31 October, and will culminate live on 14 November via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

Set on nearly 5,860 square meters in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of France, the estate combines heritage and potential. Currently stripped to a stone core, completion of the project is fully permitted and achievable in under four months, offering buyers a unique chance to create an unparalleled legacy residence in the heart of the French Riviera countryside.

“Château de Tournon represents an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire a historic estate in one of the world’s most picturesque destinations,” said Kyri Papoui, Vice President of Business Development, EMEA at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “With full permits and architectural plans already in place, the next owner has the chance to complete a Provençal masterpiece in a fraction of the time typically required for a project of this scale.”

“This property is a blank canvas that marries 16th-century history with a fully approved plan for a modern Provençal chic design,” added Barth. “Combined with an unbeatable location and seamless access to the Riviera lifestyle, this is a truly unmatched setting for a discerning eye to create a timeless legacy estate.”

The 528-square-meter château offers three levels of living space within a magnificent stone structure, envisioned by an acclaimed architect with six ensuite bedrooms. Existing amenities include a natural wine cellar, spa annex, and a 30-meter swimming pool with vast terraces, while the formal French gardens, mature fruit trees, and complete privacy enhance the estate’s grounds. Designed to blend timeless elegance with modern comfort, the residence features high ceilings and historic detailing, with a double-height stone porch with an ornamental staircase, an independent kitchen design, and a 74-square-meter double garage accommodating multiple vehicles.

Outdoor living is central to the property, with lush vegetation, tranquil settings, and expansive terraces surrounding the swimming pool. The flat terrain is ideal for entertaining, relaxation, and enjoying the quintessential Provencal lifestyle amid rolling hills and fragrant garrigue landscape.

Located in the prestigious Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, Cannes serves as the epicenter of French Riviera sophistication, renowned for its natural beauty, cultural richness, and Mediterranean climate. The area is home to world-class dining and art, luxe shopping, and exclusive beach clubs, making it an exceptional setting for both a one-of-a-kind residence and lifestyle. The stunning French Riviera coastline provides unparalleled scenic drives to Monaco, Nice, and beyond within an hour's reach.

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credit to HR Photographe.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.