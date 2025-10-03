640-Acre Wyoming Ranch Surrounded by Public Lands to Sell via Concierge Auctions

Solitude Ranch at Aspen Ridge 640 Acres Completely Surrounded by BLM Public Land Indoor Pool Guest House with Wall of Sliding Glass Doors Three Ponds Supporting Diverse Wildlife Conservation Easement Ensuring Permanent Privacy

Solitude Ranch at Aspen Ridge to auction in cooperation with Katie Robertson of Keller Williams Jackson Hole

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An extraordinary 640-acre luxury estate in Daniel, Wyoming, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Listed at $13.9 million in cooperation with Katie Robertson of Keller Williams Jackson Hole, the meticulously crafted luxury compound is a rare public land in-holding, completely surrounded by BLM public land, with endless undeveloped acreage beyond the ranch boundaries. Bidding is scheduled to open on 16 October and will culminate live online on 30 October as part of Concierge Auctions’ Mountain Towns sale.

“Solitude Ranch at Aspen Ridge is one of the most unique properties we’ve ever had the privilege to represent in Wyoming,” said Shasta Bross, Director of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. “With direct access to thousands of acres of public land, it presents an extraordinary opportunity for buyers who value scale, authenticity, and endless outdoor recreation.”

Nestled amid Wyoming’s pristine landscapes, Solitude Ranch at Aspen Ridge – AKA 627 Ryegrass Road – captures the essence of authentic Western living with panoramic mountain vistas, three ponds, and direct access to unlimited outdoor recreation both on the ranch and the surrounding public lands. The 7,881-square-foot main residence features seven bedrooms and 8-and-a-half bathrooms, complemented by a 3,456 square-foot detached two level guest house with indoor pool and a 2,952 square-foot custom workshop with five bays and commercial-grade systems.

Wyoming offers some of the most pristine and rugged landscapes in the mountain west,” added Robertson. “This incredible offering provides absolute privacy as an in-holding. Coupled with next-level finishes, the spirit of the old west meets the premier comforts of luxury design — a perfect fit for a discerning buyer looking to add a truly unique piece to their property portfolio.”

Crafted with reclaimed timber beams and accented by hand-hewn wood walls, the custom residence blends rustic authenticity with refined design. Vaulted ceilings and panoramic windows frame the sweeping views, while river rock fireplaces and coffered ceilings add warmth throughout.

The primary suite boasts a vaulted timber ceiling and private deck, while four main-level guest suites are complete with fireplaces, kitchenettes, and direct outdoor access. The property’s thoughtful design embraces both luxury and self-sufficiency, with a gourmet chef’s kitchen featuring Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a private home theater, a fitness center, and an indoor pool facility with seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

Equally suited to equestrian pursuits, cattle operations, or recreational retreat, Solitude Ranch at Aspen Ridge features expansive, partially irrigated acreage with diverse cross-fencing for excellent grazing,, and three landscaped ponds supporting abundant wildlife from pronghorn to moose. Protected under conservation easement, the ranch ensures permanent privacy and preservation, offering total seclusion—an incredibly rare opportunity for high-net-worth buyers seeking legacy ownership and unparalleled access to thousands of acres of surrounding BLM public land.

“Solitude Ranch at Aspen Ridge is truly one-of-a-kind,” said seller Frank Sansone. “Its combination of expansive landscapes, and abundant wildlife with unmatched privacy and thoughtful design creates the perfect place to enjoy seclusion, luxury, and endless outdoor adventure.”

Located in Sublette County in the heart of western Wyoming's stunning landscapes, the area offers an unparalleled quality of life for those who cherish outdoor adventure and natural beauty. The region boasts world-class fishing, hiking, camping, and hunting opportunities, along with some of Wyoming's most pristine lakes and rivers. In winter, the area transforms into a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, with snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and ice fishing readily available.

The nearby town of Pinedale provides a welcoming, small-town atmosphere with friendly locals, a vibrant cultural scene, and a strong sense of community. The location also offers favorable proximity to the iconic western town of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a perfect distance for a day trip to enjoy world class culinary experiences, art galleries and music. Nearby commercial airports include Jackson Hole and Rock Springs with connections to major hubs including Salt Lake City and Denver.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credit to Keller Williams Jackson Hole, and drone credit to Alex Gavic.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.