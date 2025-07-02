4 Areté Living Communities Earn 2025 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award

National award signifies a formal commitment to continuous improvement in quality care.

This honor reflects our ongoing dedication to delivering quality care. I am grateful to our teams for their continued passion and diligent work on this quality journey.” — Sarah Silva, President of Areté Living

TIGARD, OR, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four Areté Living senior living communities have been recognized as a 2025 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for their commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. This distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program . The program honors providers across the nation who have demonstrated their dedication to enhancing the quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.The winning communities are:• Avamere at Hermiston• Avamere at Park Place• Avamere at South Hill• Suzanne Elise Assisted Living Community“I am proud of our teams for earning the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award,” said Areté Living President Sarah Silva. “This honor reflects our ongoing dedication to delivering quality care. I am grateful to our teams for their continued passion and diligent work on this quality journey. We remain steadfast in pursuing excellence in everything we do.”Areté Living communities earn this distinguished award each year, a testament to their commitment to their core value “quality that is obvious.”“The quality award journey is a comprehensive process that demonstrates that you have built a strong foundation for continuous improvement. I am proud of our teams for not only meeting but exceeding expectations. It signifies their readiness to grow, learn, and lead with purpose, which are all essential qualities in improving the lives of the residents and the well-being of the employees,” stated Jennifer Svoboda, Director of Quality and Compliance with Areté Living. “Their dedication to excellence truly makes this achievement possible.”The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve the quality of life and care of long-term care residents.Providers begin the quality improvement journey at the bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile detailing, among other elements, their vision, mission, key customers, key strengths, and challenges. Bronze applicants must demonstrate the use of a performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if a center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality award, these Areté Living communities may now move forward to the Silver - Achievement in Quality award criteria.“Receiving this award marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards excellence,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “Congratulations to Areté Living for this significant achievement. I encourage you to take some time to celebrate and continue striving for higher levels of quality and performance.”The National Quality Awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 25, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 19-22, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.About Areté LivingAreté Living is a senior living development and management organization. Honoring its Greek definition of excellence, the team serves professionals, seniors, and their families with a mission of enhancing lives. Areté Living proudly manages senior living communities across six states. Discover more at AreteLiving.com About AHCA/NCALThe American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represents more than 15,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahcancal.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.