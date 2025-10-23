Submit Release
Areté Living President Sarah Silva Elected NCAL Chair

Sarah Silva

Sarah Silva, President and co-founder of Areté Living, was elected as the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) Chair.

I am honored to be elected NCAL Chair. This role offers another way to influence the senior living industry and advocate for our seniors.”
— Sarah Silva, President of Areté Living
Sarah has served on the NCAL Board since 2019. She is a valued member of NCAL, being awarded with the organization’s Jan Thayer Pioneer Award in 2023 for her advocacy of person-centered care, leadership in improving care delivery, and steadfast commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

“I am honored to be elected NCAL Chair,” Sarah stated. “This role offers another way to influence the senior living industry and advocate for our seniors, alongside like-minded professionals who share that same dedication.”

Sarah also recently earned the Oregon Health Care Association’s Special Service Award for her advocacy during this year’s legislative session by meeting with lawmakers and visiting the Capitol. Her impactful efforts strengthened the work of OHCA’s government relations team, helping the industry achieve critical objectives.

Sarah’s Contributions to Senior Living

Sarah is a valued industry leader who has dedicated her career to advancing senior living and quality care.

In addition to her seat as NCAL Chair, Sarah participates in other national advocacy groups, is the chair of the NCAL Quality Committee, Board Member of the Alzheimer’s Association, has served on several committees both at the state and national level, and lends her expertise to others through speaking engagements.

Sarah advances Areté Living through innovative technology, robust senior living programs, and a strong commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). This includes recent technologies like AI to advance employee scheduling and senior care, and facilitating programs that help employees elevate their careers. Sarah launched the company’s DEIB initiative in 2020, beginning by welcoming Culture and Diversity Strategist Zanele Mutepfa-Rhone. She is passionate about cultivating a company culture where everyone feels valued, and this shines through in the values she upholds as President of Areté Living.

Congratulations

The Areté Living team congratulates Sarah on being elected Chair of NCAL. Follow more news about Sarah and Areté Living by following on social media.

About Areté Living

Areté Living is a senior living development and management organization. Honoring its Greek definition of excellence, the team serves professionals, seniors, and their families across seven states with a mission of enhancing lives.

Discover more at AreteLiving.com. For press inquiries, email info@areteliving.com.

