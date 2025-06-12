Ovation Sienna Hills Named Best of Southern Utah for Fourth Year

Being named the Best of Southern Utah for the fourth year in a row is truly humbling. It’s a reflection of the passion our team brings every day to create an exceptional experience for our residents. ” — Erick Lorenzana, General Manager of Ovation Sienna Hills

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ovation Sienna Hills , a senior living community in St. George, Utah, was named the Best of Southern Utah for the fourth consecutive year. Ovation earned gold in Independent Living and silver in Assisted Living, an honor determined by public votes.This continued recognition reflects the team’s deep commitment to Ovation’s mission: “to enhance the life of every person we serve.”“Being named the Best of Southern Utah for the fourth year in a row is truly humbling,” said Erick Lorenzana, General Manager of Ovation Sienna Hills. “It’s a reflection of the passion our team brings every day to create an exceptional experience for our residents. We’re proud to serve the St. George community and honored to be trusted with such an important chapter in people’s lives.”Since opening in 2021, Ovation Sienna Hills has consistently demonstrated excellence in hospitality, care, and lifestyle. This year’s award adds to a growing list of accolades, including the 2025 Customer Experience Award from Activated Insights, 2024 St. George Community’s Choice Awards, and 2024 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).The community’s top-rated customer service stems from high satisfaction in key areas such as food quality, cleanliness, transportation, and overall experience, earning its highest marks in dignity and respect.Ovation Sienna Hills offers a vibrant and engaging retirement lifestyle with a wide array of amenities, including four on-site restaurants, concierge services, a heated pool, and a robust calendar of events and activities. Residents can choose from Villas, Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, including Utah’s first female-only Memory Care neighborhood, Sage.Every new resident is welcomed with a signature red-carpet entrance, symbolizing the senior living community’s commitment to providing a warm, personalized welcome from day one.Schedule your personal tour today at OvationSiennaHills.com and discover why Ovation Sienna Hills continues to set the standard for senior living in Southern Utah.About Ovation Sienna HillsOvation Sienna Hills offers an active lifestyle for seniors who want to live retirement to its fullest. Living options include Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and female-only Memory Care in St. George Utah. Managed by Areté Living, the team lives their mission “to enhance the life of every person we serve.” Discover more at OvationSiennaHills.com and on Facebook and Instagram.

