Dunya Camp Announces Summer Luxury Glamping Experiences in Georgia’s Mountains Designed for Digital Detox and Relaxation

Aerial view of the Sunset Grand Tent at Dunya Camp, featuring a private hot tub, sauna, hammock, and multi-level deck tucked into the North Georgia forest. From velvet couches to chandelier light, every inch of a Dunya Camp tent is crafted to elevate your connection with nature — and with yourself. Step into the glow of golden hour. Each Dunya Camp tent welcomes you with soft lighting, plush interiors, and the quiet magic of the woods.

Private Chefs, Curated Picnics, and Panoramic Tented Suites Offer a Romantic Escape Just 90 Minutes from Atlanta

People are craving something real. We created Dunya as a place of quiet magic—where the power of nature, beautiful design, and thoughtful hospitality come together to restore the spirit.” — Sangeetha Ramkumar

SUMMERVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more travelers seek experiences rooted in rest, reflection, and reconnection, interest in slow travel and digital detox retreats continues to grow. Dunya Camp , a luxury glamping destination in Northwest Georgia, has announced limited availability for its summer season. Set atop a mountain landscape once known to the Cherokee as the “enchanted land,” Dunya offers a secluded and design-forward alternative to traditional vacation travel.Recently voted the most romantic retreat in Georgia, Dunya Camp is an oasis for couples seeking time to truly be together—without the distractions of modern life. Located just 90 minutes from Atlanta and within easy reach of Nashville, Birmingham, and Jacksonville, Dunya Camp features six private safari-style tents designed to immerse guests in nature without sacrificing comfort. The property caters to couples, small groups, and creatives looking for a peaceful, off-the-grid experience.Each tent includes:- Expansive private terraces with panoramic sunset views- En-suite bathrooms with soaking tubs and rain showers- Four-poster king beds with fine linens- Heating, air conditioning, and handcrafted interior furnishings- In-tent Nespresso coffee and imported teas- Optional private chef-prepared meals and curated picnic baskets“People are craving something real. They want to unplug and feel connected again—to nature, to each other, and to themselves,” said Sangeetha Ramkumar, co-founder and designer of Dunya Camp. “We created Dunya as a place of quiet magic—where the power of nature, beautiful design, and thoughtful hospitality come together to restore the spirit.”Recent data supports this trend. According to Gallup, burnout-related stress costs U.S. employers up to $190 billion annually in healthcare spending alone. As companies and individuals seek more restorative forms of travel, properties like Dunya are becoming increasingly attractive for their intentional design and minimal-tech environments.With no onsite restaurants or resort-style programming, Dunya encourages guests to slow down and be present. Many guests use their stay to celebrate anniversaries, reconnect after busy seasons of work, or simply take time to rest in nature.At-a-Glance:- Location: Summerville, GA (90 mins from Atlanta | ~3 hrs from Birmingham | ~3.5 hrs from Nashville | ~5 hrs from Jacksonville)- Accommodations: Six private luxury tents with soaking tubs, A/C, four-poster beds, and sunset views- Signature Amenities: Private decks with hot tubs; some suites include private saunas- Dining: In-tent chef-prepared dinners, curated picnic baskets, and locally sourced wine pairings- Experience Style: All-inclusive glamping with personalized service and no light or sound pollution- The Dunya Effect: A modern mountain sanctuary designed for slowing down, savoring the moment, and reconnecting with yourself—and the one you love.Whether guests are enjoying a candlelit dinner under the stars, watching the sun dissolve into the hills from a private deck, or simply letting nature quiet the noise, Dunya Camp offers the ultimate Southern summer reset.About Dunya CampDunya Camp is a boutique luxury glamping retreat in the mountains of Northwest Georgia, designed to offer guests an immersive escape rooted in stillness, simplicity, and connection. With six design-forward tents, panoramic views, and curated experiences, Dunya provides a restorative alternative to conventional vacationing. Located just 90 minutes from Atlanta, Dunya has become a destination for those seeking intentional rest and meaningful reconnection in nature.

