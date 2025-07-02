NEXCOM’s FTA 5190 AI Server Powers Enterprise Cybersecurity at the Edge

Next Evolution in Edge Computing Infrastructure Combines Power, Connectivity, and Built-in Intelligence in a Compact Design

From AI-powered analytics to encrypted data flows and high-speed routing, the FTA 5190 represents the next evolution in edge computing infrastructure” — Peter Yang, President

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, announced today the launch of the FTA 5190 . The powerful Edge AI server is designed to meet the growing demand for intelligent edge infrastructure, powering high-performance cybersecurity and AI acceleration. Built for AI at the edge, it accelerates cryptographic operations and compression tasks, boosting throughput for secure SD-WAN, SASE, and zero-trust network architectures, reducing latency, and increasing overall system efficiency to strengthen cybersecurity.“The NEXCOM FTA 5190 is a highly efficient and compact platform designed for intelligent, secure, and scalable services at the network edge,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “From AI-powered analytics to encrypted data flows and high-speed routing, the FTA 5190 represents the next evolution in edge computing infrastructure.”Powered by the 36-core IntelXeon6 SoC, the FTA 5190 delivers more power, ultra-fast connectivity, and built-in intelligence within a space-efficient 1U rackmount chassis. Built for AI cybersecurity at the edge, the FTA 5190 integrates IntelAdvanced Matrix Extensions (IntelAMX) to accelerate AI inference and smart workloads directly on the server. It also features IntelQuickAssist Technology (QAT) Gen5.“With a mix of powerful hardware and rich features in a compact design, the NEXCOM FTA 5190 delivers top-tier performance within space-constrained environments. It is purpose-built for high-density deployments, making it an ideal solution for service providers, telecommunications companies, and enterprise IT teams looking to build more secure, intelligent, and scalable edge infrastructure,” said Yang.The FTA 5190 supports LAN module extension up to 100GbE through the IntelEthernet Controller E810, fully optimized with DPDK to boost packet throughput for high-speed data processing. It features a combination of eight 25GbE SFP+ and eight 1GbE RJ45 ports, delivering a more flexible and powerful interface for data-intensive applications, including 5G core, multi-access edge computing (MEC), and cloud-native edge services.To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website Features:● IntelXeon6556P-B SoC processor, 36 cores● 4 x DDR5 6400 ECC RDIMM, up to 128GB● 1 x M.2 Key M 2280 NVMe SSD (PCIe 4.0/5.0)● 2 x M.2 Key M/B 2242 SSD● 8 x 25GbE SFP+ ports● 8 x 1GbE RJ45 ports● 1 x LAN module slot, supports: 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16About NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.