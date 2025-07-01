Villarreal Houston in Spain 1 Villarreal Houston in Spain 2 Villarreal Houston to Spain 3

Villarreal Houston Teams Return from Spain After Unforgettable Experience at International Tournaments

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villarreal Houston Soccer Academy recently returned from an incredible journey to Spain, where over 40 families and nearly 150 participants represented the club in two prestigious events: the Villarreal CF Academy Cup and the Yellow Summer Cup. The trip marks another major milestone in the club’s mission to provide elite international soccer experiences to players in the Greater Houston area.Three academy teams — the 16U Boys, 15U Girls, and 9U Boys — proudly competed in both tournaments, showcasing their development and representing Houston on a global stage. The highlight of the trip came from the 12U Boys team, which advanced to the semifinals of the Yellow Summer Cup and finished as finalists in the Villarreal Academy Cup, earning praise for their outstanding performance.“We’re incredibly proud of every player who stepped on the field in Spain,” said Coach Abayneh, Villarreal Houston’s Coaching Director. “The growth, determination, and team spirit we witnessed were inspiring. Competing internationally is about more than results — it’s about building character, confidence, and a love for the game.”Villarreal Houston also acknowledged the support and collaboration of Villarreal Mexico Academy and Villarreal Las Vegas, further strengthening ties within the global Villarreal CF network. Coaches Omar, Chris, and Abayneh worked tirelessly throughout the tournaments, ensuring each team was well-prepared and fully supported.Equally instrumental were the families and team coordinators who traveled alongside the players. Their respect for the game, positive energy, and unwavering encouragement were vital to the success of the trip.“This experience wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing Villarreal Houston community,” said Club Director, Jennifer Coronel. “We are deeply grateful to Villarreal Academy and Campus y Torneos for the opportunity and hospitality.”With the Spain tour complete, the academy now turns its focus to off-season training and preparation for the fall season, committed to building on the momentum and lessons learned abroad.Media Contact:Jennifer and Cesar CoronelAcademy DirectorsVillarreal Houston Soccer Academyinfo@villarrealhouston.com281-962-4920

