HARRY KAZAKIAN SELECTED FOR THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harry Kazakian, Private Investigator/Independent Adjuster at USA Express Legal, Investigative & Claims Management Services, was recently selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for 2025 for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Harry Kazakian will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in Higher Education this December at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith nearly four decades of industry experience, Mr. Kazakian has proven himself as an expert in his field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, Mr. Kazakian is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of USA Express Legal Support, Claims Management & Investigative Services, Inc., where he oversees the company's day-to-day operations.For almost three decades, he has built a distinguished career in legal support, claims management, and investigative services, providing comprehensive solutions to corporations, insurance companies' Special Investigations Units, and law firms. Mr. Kazakian has personally mediated over 4,000 cases and has testified in numerous legal matters related to his investigations. He is a licensed private investigator and Independent Adjuster certified by the California Department of Insurance. Before founding USA Express, he served as a Claims Adjuster with The Automobile Club of Southern California for over 21 years and was a paramedic for over a decade.Prior to launching his career in legal support and investigations, Mr. Kazakian served as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and first responder in Los Angeles from 1982 to 1997. He also worked as a high-exposure Claims Adjuster with the Automobile Club of Southern California from 1988 to 2009. With a strong foundation in Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Mr. Kazakian is highly knowledgeable in emergency response protocols and proudly cites his years as an EMT as one of the most rewarding and formative periods of his professional life.Over the course of his career, Mr. Kazakian has earned numerous professional certifications. In 2001, he received his Private Investigator Certificate from The School of Private Investigations in Atlanta. He was certified in Phlebotomy by the California Association of Paramedical Schools in 1983, and became a Certified Emergency Medical Technician through Associated Technical College in 1982. Additionally, through the California Association of Licensed Investigators, he holds credentials as a Certified Criminal Defense Investigator, further underscoring his depth of expertise in the field.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Kazakian has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala this December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in recognition of his earlier selection as Top Private Investigator of the Year and his most recent distinction, the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2024, he was selected by Marquis Who's Who for a prominent feature in the Los Angeles, California, regional edition of Forbes. In addition, he was selected for Who's Who of Top Executives.Mr. Kazakian remains active in his professional community and is a dedicated member of the California Association of Licensed Investigators, among several other industry organizationsLooking back, Mr. Kazakian attributes his success to his persistence and the mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys playing golf, spending time with his family and traveling. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.usaexpressinc.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

